ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

What’s in the box? Take a look inside the time capsule found in a Robert E. Lee monument

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emma North, Tyler Thrasher
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lGgC_0dUQXdHc00

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) – A time capsule from inside the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond, Virginia, has finally been opened over a century after being buried inside the statue’s pedestal. Nexstar’s WRIC was there to see what was in the box.

In September, the country’s largest Confederate statue, which depicted Robert E. Lee atop a horse, was removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Days later, workers installed a new time capsule within the statue’s massive pedestal after efforts to locate one from 1887 were suspended .

Crews uncovered the capsule unexpectedly about 20 feet above ground level while taking the monument’s pedestal down. It had previously been searched for in lower sections of the statue in September but wasn’t found, despite crews removing chunks of the pedestal and digging feet under the base.

COVID-19 cases break record in Arlington, counties experience test shortages

Historical conservationists retrieved three books, an envelope and a coin from inside. One of the books is an 1875 almanac and another appears to be an 1889 novel called ‘The Huguenot Lovers.’

The contents were different than what records from the Library of Virginia suggested the time capsule would contain. Historians expected to find about 60 objects, many of which were believed to be related to the Confederacy. Records also suggested the capsule was buried in 1887, two years before one of the books appears to have been published.

“I just think it’s an important day for the history of Richmond and Virginia to have this box,” Governor Ralph Northam said. “Whether this is the time capsule that has been written about, I’m not sure but certainly these are some very interesting documents.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPwpk_0dUQXdHc00
Experts work to open the time capsule. (8News Reporter Jackie DeFusco)

It took hours for experts to carefully open the lead box on Wednesday. The conservationists started pulling items from inside at around 3 p.m., after starting the process of removing mortar around 10 a.m. They used small and delicate tools to work their way around the box’s edges and eventually remove the top.

The time capsule was opened by historic preservation experts at the Department of Historic Resources Lab in Richmond. In the days and weeks ahead, they’ll be working to restore the water-damaged artifacts.

“We’re trying to prevent any kind of mold damage and putting it into a freezer buys us time to make a plan so that is our goal today, is to make sure everything is stable,” said Kate Ridgway, state archaeological conservator with the Department of Historic Resources.

Crews may have discovered 1887 time capsule with Confederate artifacts in Richmond

The box is 4 inches high, 8 inches wide and 11-and-a-half inches deep. It was confirmed to be made of lead even though historians expected the time capsule to be made of copper. A conservation team used a portable X-ray fluorescence machine to analyze the materials from which the box was made.

“Was the contemporary account a red herring and something that was never actually implemented? Was there something put in the pedestal that was later removed? These are questions that we will do our best to answer but that won’t happen quickly,” said Julie Langan, director of the Department of Historic Resources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FSfj_0dUQXdHc00
Governor Ralph Northam made a stop by to check on the progress. (Via 8News livestream)

Here is what they found:

A small camera was inserted into a corner of the box after enough of the lead casing was stripped away. Governor Ralph Northam tweeted photos from inside the box.

The conservation team continued to make steady progress. The photo below is from 2:30 p.m. when most of the top casing was cut open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DlfUL_0dUQXdHc00

Once the box was opened the first item found inside was a book. Conservationists carefully placed a tray under the book and removed it slowly.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fN75g_0dUQXdHc00
    A time capsule retrieved from the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. (Screengrab from 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rK2xv_0dUQXdHc00
    A time capsule retrieved from the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. (Screengrab from 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwYn3_0dUQXdHc00
    A time capsule retrieved from the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. (Screengrab from 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mugmj_0dUQXdHc00
    A time capsule retrieved from the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. (Screengrab from 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sc4jn_0dUQXdHc00
    A time capsule retrieved from the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. (Screengrab from 8News)
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Top 10 most-clicked on stories on WDVM in 2021

As we close the door on 2021 and enter the New Year’s unknown, we look back at our 2021 year-end review. Here are WDVM’s most clicked-on stories of the year. 1 – Deceased officer identified, suspect killed in violent attack outside Pentagon 2 – Frederick Co. School Superintendent placed on administrative leave 3 – Weapons […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Officials advocate for fire safety measures in Virginia

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Following the devastating fire at the home of former Virginia Governor Chuck Robb, officials are urging the community to practice safety precautions to avoid situations like this. Officials say the use of residential sprinklers is the most reliable option in preventing major damages at home during a fire. Officials are advocating […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Young interns have important role in history museum’s success

SHARPSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The town of Sharpsburg, Maryland — in the heart of Civil War battlefield country — takes pride in its history museum and the museum’s internship program is a big part of its success. While not quite high school age, the interns at the Sharpsburg History Museum are a big part of […]
SHARPSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WDVM 25

Northern Virginia sees rise in COVID-19 cases

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Northern Virginia with the spread of the omicron variant. According to the Virginia department of health, COVID-19 cases have tripled this week, reaching the highest level since the pandemics start exceeding January’s prior peak. Northern Virginia accounts for more than 42% of all […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Alexandria holiday event canceled due to COVID-19 surge

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — This year, the 35th annual Alexandria waterskiing Santa event will not be putting on a live show due to Virginia’s surge in COVID-19 cases. “It is with a sad heart that I share with you that Waterskiing Santa, as you know it, will not take place this year. This follows the […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Time Capsule#In The Box#Nexstar#Confederate#Confederacy
WDVM 25

UPDATE: Suspect shoots himself after shooting four people at rest stop on I-81 near Winchester

UPDATE 1:43 p.m. — Virginia State Police confirmed the genders of the victims in the shooting. According to a press release, a female and two male victims were transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A third male victim was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

VSP: Pulaski County deputy charged with DUI while on duty

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was arrested after being accused of driving under the influence while on duty Friday night. According to officials, the sheriff’s office contacted Virginia State Police for assistance due to concerns about an on-duty deputy shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. […]
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

5 injured, one dead in Tyrone home explosion

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County coroner confirmed a body was found in the aftermath of a house explosion and fire in Tyrone. Authorities have identified the body as 83-year-old Anna Hunsicker of 1306 Pennsylvania Avenue. She died due to blunt force trauma according to the Blair County coroner. Emergency responders were at […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WDVM 25

The City of Frederick encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As some residents are wrapping up their Christmas celebrations, the city of Frederick is encouraging residents to participate in their Christmas Tree Drop Off and Recycling program. This recycling effort will ground the Christmas trees into mulch, which can be used for community playgrounds and other facilities. It will also help […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in Berkeley County, W.Va. after shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his child on Christmas Day. Police said 34-year-old Justin Kyle Marshall of Greencastle, Pennsylvania shot 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet of Hagerstown in the neck before fleeing a residence on South Burhans […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDVM 25

Urbana woman displaced after fire tore through her home

URBANA, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick County, Maryland woman has been displaced after a fire tore through her home on Monday morning. Frederick County Fire and Rescue were called to a residence on the 2900 block of Roderick Road in Urbana shortly before 10 o’clock after a neighbor saw the flames and reported the fire. […]
URBANA, MD
WDVM 25

COVID cases on the rise in 4-state area

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As the omicron variant is now being revered as the dominant strain in the United States, the 4-state area is also seeing surges in cases. According to data from the CDC as of December 25th, Washington D.C. has seen almost 8,000 cases in the last 7 days and a 7 day percent […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy