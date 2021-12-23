ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Easter Egg You Probably Missed from 'Hawkeye'

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As fans of Marvel's films and TV shows know, they're all connected, but there's one link between "Hawkeye" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" they probably...

Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Avatar 2 Release Date, Plot, Title, Trailer, Cast, Updates & Everything You Need to Know

It's been over a decade since the first film of James Cameron's Avatar franchise was released in theaters, and now, fans are highly-anticipating the next installment. There are four planned sequels for the Avatar franchise, and despite signficant delays, both pre-lockdown and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel is expected to be out soon.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige On Decision To Bring VENOM Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage's mid-credits scene, Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote found themselves suddenly teleported to another world. The dive motel they'd been staying in became a luxury resort, while a news report on television confirmed that the duo had landed in a reality the Spectacular Spider-Man - outed as Peter Parker by J. Jonah Jameson - calls home.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Pandemic-Era Movie to Smash $1 Billion Milestone Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office. Sony’s comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively. It’s impressive that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” managed to blow past $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide given the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. But, so...
MOVIES
dailyplanetdc.com

Highlights from the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premier

The cast and crew of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hit the red carpet premiere in Los Angeles to celebrate the release of the upcoming movie — but no spoilers!. Presented by Marvel Unlimited, the red carpet hosts a bevy of stars from the latest Spider-Man, including Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Benedict Cumberbatch, along with the creative team behind the film like director Jon Watts, and Kevin Feige, and Amy Pascal.
Zimbio

Which 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Character Are You?

Are you Peter, MJ, or some kind of strange doctor?. Which would you eat after a long day of crime fighting?. 'The Suicide Squad' (2021) "I survived my trip to NYC" "I lost an electron, are you positive?" "Lettuce: the taste of sadness" "If you believe in telekinesis, please raise...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Spoilers For SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Are Out of Control Online and Sony Is Trying to Protect You From Them

I don’t know what in the hell it is with some of these people and websites, but there are people already revealing big spoilers online for Spider-Man: No Way Home. They are popping up all over the place on YouTube, TikTok, and other social media sites. Then you’ve got a bunch of websites that are already posting spoiler-filled articles, and there are even some reviews that are spoiling it like Variety!
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Henwick on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and Her ‘Knives Out 2’ Full-Circle Moment

It’s an exciting time to be Jessica Henwick as the Matrix Resurrections star is in the midst of her greatest run yet. Besides leading Thomas “Neo” Anderson and the audience back into the Matrix, the English actor has also wrapped notable roles in Rian Johnson’s untitled Knives Out follow-up and the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man, which, along with a third Knives Out film, combined to cost Netflix upwards of $650 million. Henwick has even become a prolific voice actor as she’s currently leading Blade Runner: Black Lotus. In Resurrections, Henwick plays Bugs, the captain of a “ragtag” crew who believes...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Twitter Fans Petition To Bring Back Andrew Garfield for 'The Amazing Spider-Man 3'

This post contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The release of Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Tom Holland complete his Spider-Man trilogy and Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return to the storyline in the new film. Fans have now expressed that they would like to see Garfield back on the big screen to complete his own Spider-Man trilogy. A large group of netizens has taken to Twitter to make the hashtag #MakeTASM3 a reality, hoping that Sony and Marvel will be releasing The Amazing Spider-Man 3.
MOVIES
Complex

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Film to Score $1 Billion Since 2019

Spider-Man: No Way Home is joining other Marvel flicks in a pretty exclusive club. The latest iteration of the Tom Holland-starring Spidey series has earned $1.05 billion worldwide in just 12 days, per CNN. This makes No Way Home—which Sony has said is the top-grossing film of the year—the first movie to reach $1 billion in box office revenue since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Finale Missed a Big Spider-Man Opportunity

Some Marvel fans believe that Hawkeye missed a big Spider-Man opportunity with that finale. With most of the action in the last episode of Season 1 taking place near The Rockefeller Center, a lot of people were looking for Spidey in the Disney+ show. But, that wasn't to be. *Spoilers for Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home are coming up* So, Kate Bishop and Clint Barton know they're headed straight for a confrontation with Wilson Fisk. The Kingpin is a massive Spider-Man villain in the comics, so it was all lining up for an epic crossover. However, it was never to be. However, the creative team might not have wanted to distract from the Hawkeyes.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘Spider-Man’ surpasses $1B globally in second weekend

Peter Parker’s good fortune continued over the holiday weekend. Even with some mighty competition from new Matrix and Sing movies, and rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stayed in the No. 1 spot and netted a few more milestones too including crossing the $1 billion mark globally.According to studio estimates Sunday “Spider-Man” added $81.5 million over the three-day weekend, down 69% from its first weekend. The Sony and Marvel film has now grossed $467 million from North American theaters, more than doubling the domestic grosses of 2021′s previous No. 1 film, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Huge $100 Million in Second Weekend as ‘Sing 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ Battle for No. 2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films (such as “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Sing 2” and “The King’s Man,” among others) are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales. Despite growing concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19, the overall domestic box office will reach its highest levels for...
MOVIES
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes highest-grossing film of 2021 after surpassing $1bn globally

Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021. Within two weeks of its release, the new Marvel film has earned over $1.05bn (£782m) at the box office, making it the first film to cross the billion-dollar mark during the pandemic.According to studio estimates as of Sunday (26 December), No Way Home added $81.5m (£60.7m) over the three-day weekend, which is 69 per cent less as compared to the film’s performance on the first weekend. Universal’s Sing 2 came in second place this weekend with approximately $23.8m, while Warner Bros’The Matrix Resurrections took the third...
MOVIES
Newsweek

