The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Easter Egg You Probably Missed from 'Hawkeye'

Some Marvel fans believe that Hawkeye missed a big Spider-Man opportunity with that finale. With most of the action in the last episode of Season 1 taking place near The Rockefeller Center, a lot of people were looking for Spidey in the Disney+ show. But, that wasn't to be. *Spoilers for Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home are coming up* So, Kate Bishop and Clint Barton know they're headed straight for a confrontation with Wilson Fisk. The Kingpin is a massive Spider-Man villain in the comics, so it was all lining up for an epic crossover. However, it was never to be. However, the creative team might not have wanted to distract from the Hawkeyes.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO