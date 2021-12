For some high school athletes “variety is the spice of life” is fitting, but for Greene County junior McKinley Robbins, he wrestles all year long. When he’s not on the mat for the Rams, he wrestles for Sebolt Wrestling Academy in Jefferson. With a career varsity record of 87-3 and a 2021 Class 2A State Championship to his name, he has 1-1/2 high school seasons left, then would like to wrestle in college.

