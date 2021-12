The WCV girls basketball team is off for holiday break. So let’s take a look back on the season so far. The Wildcats will enter 2022 with a 4-5 record. The season started with a road loss to Southeast Warren, 38-43. They’d follow that up with a dominating win over Ogden, 49-10. Then a 43-39 win over Ankeny Christian.

BASKETBALL ・ 18 HOURS AGO