Premier League

Manchester United report: Red Devils renew interest in 'Serbian Yaya Toure'

By Greg Lea
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United are ready to renew their interest in long-term transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports. The Lazio attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to...

www.fourfourtwo.com

The Independent

Anthony Martial wants to ‘go somewhere else’, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick confirms

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he wants to leave.The France forward has become a fringe figure at Old Trafford, making just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions.“We spoke at length on Wednesday,” said interim United manager Ralf Rangnick, revealing the 26-year-old’s desire to quit Old Trafford.“He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.“I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof misses Manchester United’s Newcastle trip after testing positive for Covid

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has missed Monday night’s trip to Newcastle after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced.Lindelof was substituted after suffering breathing difficulties during the 1-0 win over Norwich in United’s last outing on 11 December, though United said at the time that was not thought to be related to the Covid-19 cases that forced the closure of the club’s training ground.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesLindelof, who was given a heart monitor to try to get to the bottom of the problem, was said by the club to have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Newcastle vs. Manchester United score: Red Devils drop points in lackluster showing

Manchester United blew a golden opportunity to move within five points of fourth-place Arsenal in the Premier League, settling for a underwhelming 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday. The Red Devils were outplayed for much of the 90 minutes and probably deserved less than the point they got, with the team lacking cohesion and not being on the same page at all. It felt like Man United had more sloppy passes than efficient ones as the team failed to score multiple goals in the Premier League for the third consecutive match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United are 'desperate' and 'ready' to return to action against Newcastle, reveals Nemanja Matic, with Red Devils forced to wait 16 days after a Covid outbreak saw two fixtures postponed

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic admits the team can't wait to face Newcastle on Monday - after an enforced break lasting 16 days. A Covid outbreak forced United to postpone fixtures against Brentford and Brighton but the squad resumed training last week in advance of their trip to St James' Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester United return to the pitch on Monday night after two weeks away, with Newcastle United hosting the Red Devils at St James’ Park.Man United had to close their training ground this month and sit out two gameweeks due to Covid-related match postponements, though they had looked to have settled down in terms of performances since Ralf Rangnick’s appointment as interim manager.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesNewcastle, on the other hand, have been far from stable despite Eddie Howe joining as head coach, with three straight defeats in their most recent outings – including a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Newcastle United vs Manchester United player ratings as Cavani saves the day for the Reds with a 1-1 draw

Newcastle United vs Manchester United: Manchester United played an away game against Newcastle United, who were in quest for a revenge match-up and hoping for something extraordinary. Allan Saint-Maximin provided just what they wanted with a magnificent start. He scored a brilliant goal in the far right top corner in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United hint Anthony Martial WILL be allowed to leave in the January transfer window... but boss Ralf Rangnick says a deal will only be struck 'in the interests of the club'

Manchester United have opened the door for Anthony Martial to leave Old Trafford — but only if the deal is right for the club. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick says he understands Martial’s frustration following talks with the unhappy France striker at Carrington last week. But he insists that Martial will stay during the January transfer window unless it suits United and warned that another Covid-hit season has emphasised the need for a big squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Ralf Rangnick unhappy with Man Utd physicality rather than body language in draw

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has told his players to get physical after they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville. TV pundit Neville launched a half-time tirade during United’s 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle on Monday evening in which substitute Edinson Cavani’s second-half equaliser at St James’ Park rescued a point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe encourages Newcastle to make memories against Manchester United

Eddie Howe has challenged his Newcastle players to make new memories in the club’s rivalry with Manchester United The Red Devils head for St James’ Park on Monday evening undergoing a re-grouping process under interim boss Ralf Rangnick but having held sway over the Magpies for much of the last three decades.However, a famous 5-0 home win on Tyneside under Kevin Keegan in October 1996 and 4-3 and 3-0 victories for Sir Bobby Robson’s have gone down in Geordie folklore, and Howe is keen to write his own chapter.The 44-year-old said: “There are a lot of memories that spring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle give Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United a lesson in pressing as Joelinton dazzles in draw

Ralf Rangnick would have applauded the intensity, the intention, and the execution. Only, the kind of pressing he advocates and is famed for was being implemented by Newcastle, with Allan Saint-Maximin hounding Diogo Dalot when the clock struck 54.That was a theme of the night at St James’ Park; the hosts suffocating and stifling their jaded opponents in an encounter that made it difficult to decipher which team had recorded a sole league victory ahead of kick-off amid Operation Avoid Relegation. Substitute Edinson Cavani carpeted some of the embarrassment by securing an undeserved point for Manchester United; the Uruguayan enforcing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United's plans of signing Marseille star Boubacar Kamara for free 'risk being RUINED by Newcastle', with the Magpies 'preparing a £10m January bid'... but Red Devils may send Anthony Martial on loan 'to stop an early sale'

Newcastle United are poised to pounce for Marseille star Boubacar Kamara in January and scupper Manchester United's plans on signing the young Frenchman for free next summer, according to reports. United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick is reportedly a keen admirer of the Frenchman and is hoping to tempt him to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s honeymoon period over as scale of Manchester United job emerges

Four weeks in Manchester in December. Two narrow wins, two unconvincing draws and one big outbreak of Covid-19. Some honeymoon, isn’t it? And worse still for Ralf Rangnick, after only just avoiding defeat to a Newcastle United side that deserved only their second Premier League win of the season, that honeymoon is most certainly over now.Ragnick appeared to recognise as much from his vantage point in St James’ Park’s away dugout, a few yards in front of the press box, where he and technical director-cum-assistant coach Darren Fletcher took turns to register their displeasure with what United were producing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire blames Covid break for sloppy Manchester United performance at Newcastle

Skipper Harry Maguire admitted a 16-day Covid-19 break had done Manchester United no favours after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle.The Red Devils needed a 71st-minute equaliser from half-time substitute Edinson Cavani to emerge with anything to show for their efforts at St James’ Park on Monday night as interim manager Ralf Rangnick was forced to abandon his favoured 4-2-2-2 formation, and were indebted to goalkeeper David De Gea for a series of fine saves.It was their first outing for 16 days after a coronavirus outbreak which prompted the club to close their Carrington training complex...
PREMIER LEAGUE

