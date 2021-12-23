Cleveland-Cliffs: Why ESG Makes It More Attractive Than Ever

Debt from 2020 will linger for near to mid term. Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is a company that I have historically always been bullish on. I wrote about it way back in 2017 before the stock went on a large run after successfully completing its transition into high value aerospace manufacturing and in December of 2019 prior to the COVID pandemic. However, back in March of 2020 the thesis for ATI changed with the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic. The company was forced to take on significant debts in order to ride out the storm and its earnings have still yet to recover to their pre pandemic highs. This has thrown into question the possibility of continued future growth and how profitable the company will be going into the future. Several factors outside of the company's own control will play a large role going forward in how investors' returns will look moving forward. I bought into the company with the onset of COVID when it was very low but sold earlier this year with the increase in the sector primarily to fund the purchase of my first house, but I still find myself looking at ATI and wondering what the future holds for this company and how this will affect common stock investors.

