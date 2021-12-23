Labcorp strengthens oncology leadership with acquisition of Personal Genome Diagnostics

HeartBeam is pioneering a breakthrough ECG telemedicine solution. HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) is a Santa Clara, California based developmental stage digital healthcare company with proprietary medical technology that brings new capabilities to remote cardiovascular patient monitoring. The Company’s breakthrough electrocardiogram (‘ECG) telemedicine solution comprises a credit card sized, reusable, 3D vector ECG recording device and cloud-based software system, which together assist a physician in diagnosing patients in an ambulatory setting at any time and any place for a wide range of cardiovascular diseases (‘CVD). There is a huge unmet need in this underserved market, which is many times larger than the cardiac arrhythmia detection market, considering the prevalence of patients with coronary artery disease (‘CAD) at high risk of heart attack, for which there is no single lead ECG technology. The Company is initially focused on helping diagnose heart attacks in patients outside of a medical facility.

