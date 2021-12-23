ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labcorp strengthens oncology leadership with acquisition of Personal Genome Diagnostics

By Mamta Mayani
 4 days ago
Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) has entered into an agreement to acquire Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx), a leader in cancer genomics with a portfolio of comprehensive liquid biopsy and tissue-based products. Under the terms of...

