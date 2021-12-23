COVID: Another Huge Case Jump For Palm Beach County Schools

Palm Beach County Schools Start Break With Six Times The Case Count From Same Day Last Year…

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District logged another 223 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the three day total to 634. That’s a record three day jump for the 2021-22 school year so far.

The new case count, released late last night, will likely be the final update from the school district for the year. School is now out until early January.

The new cases bring the total this school year to 7,804 confirmed COVID-19 cases — that’s more than five times the case count this time last year. As school ended for the winter holiday in 2020, only 1268 cases had been logged. And it was considered a crisis at the time.

Among the schools with the most COVID-19 cases in South Palm Beach County: Wellington High with 149 cases, Boca Raton High with 148 cases, Olympic Heights High with 116 cases, Verde K-8 with 104 confirmed cases, West Boca Raton Community High with 110 confirmed cases, Spanish River High with 101 cases, Polo Park Middle with 98 cases, Calusa Elementary with 90 cases, and Eagles Landing Middle School with 84 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

It is unclear what action the Palm Beach County School District will take once school resumes in January. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has banned ”distance learning,” and he has also successfully fought against mandatory masking in public schools.

