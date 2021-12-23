Over 770 positive COVID cases reported in single day across Shelby Co., data shows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases across Shelby County.

776 new cases were confirmed in Shelby County overnight, the highest overnight total so far this month.

Out of 3,219 tests, 776 of those tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Shelby County health department.

State health leaders are concerned that more positive cases are going under the radar, due to people using the at-home tests.

Testing has become more important this holiday season, because of the Omicron variant.

The Omicron variant is easier to spread and has milder symptoms according to county health leaders.

A little research shows British health experts have done studies, showing the Omicron variant is less likely to put people in the hospital and is milder than the Delta variant.

Even if the findings of these early tests hold up, scientists warn that any decreases in severity must be balanced against the fact that Omicron spreads considerably quicker than Delta, and is more resistant to vaccinations.

Hospitals may still be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of infections.

Nonetheless, the new findings published on Dec. 22, appear to support previous research that suggests omicron isn’t as hazardous as the delta form.

