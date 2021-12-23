ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Diegem Superprestige cancelled after new COVID-19 spectator ban sparks chaos in Belgian cyclo-cross

By Stephen Farrand
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A decision by the Belgian government to ban spectators from sporting events has caused chaos amongst cyclo-cross organisers, with the Superprestige races in Diegem on...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
olympics.com

Mikaela Shiffrin reveals positive Covid result, will miss Lienz

Mikaela Shiffrin posted on social media that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and would miss the forthcoming Alpine Ski World Cup event in Lienz. The American shared the news on twitter on Monday (27th December 2021). Lienz in Austria is due to host women's Giant Slalom and Slalom races...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sun-Journal

Sports Digest: Shiffrin is latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is the latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19 with the Beijing Games less than six weeks away. “I wanted to let you all know that I’m doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test,” the American wrote on her social media accounts Monday. “I’m following protocol and isolating.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cyclingnews

Pogacar to compete in Slovenian Cyclo-cross Cup on Sunday

Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) has decided to join his fellow road cycling stars by dabbling in cyclo-cross, and will compete in a Slovenian Cup cyclo-cross race in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, on Sunday. Pogacar is no stranger to the discipline, having been Slovenian...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Pidcock
Person
Wout Van Aert
Person
Mathieu Van Der Poel
Cyclingnews

Overdrive encounter with Wout van Aert: EuroCross Academy blog

After a one-year hiatus, the EuroCross Academy (ECA) returned to Belgium this week, with 10 junior riders from the United States embarking on a near three-week racing stint to get their first experience of European cyclo-cross. As in previous years, Cyclingnews is running a blog from the camp, with riders...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclo Cross#Covid#Belgian
Cyclingnews

Campenaerts swaps Rwanda camp for altitude tent

The latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is already inflicting its disruptions on pro cyclists, with three Lotto Soudal riders forced to swap high-altitude Rwandan air for a tent-based simulation. Victor Campenaerts has made several forays to Africa for altitude training in recent years, notably heading to Namibia to prepare...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Brand continues dominance in Superprestige Zolder

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Mathieu van der Poel: This is in line with my expectations

Mathieu van der Poel made his return to cyclo-cross on Sunday at World Cup Dendermonde and despite recent injuries the World Champion proved he was not far from solid form. As anticipated, the Alpecin-Fenix rider challenged Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) at the front of the muddy race, but the Belgian broke away for a dominant win and took his fourth victory of the season.
CYCLING
AFP

From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid's shadow lurks

Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis star Andrey Rublev tested positive for Covid-19 just weeks from the Winter Olympics and Australian Open respectively as global sport once again felt the chill wind of the coronavirus. Rublev, though, is more inconvenienced with the first Grand Slam of the season the Australian Open beginning in Melbourne on January 17.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

Van Aert still coy on 'cross Worlds after fifth straight victory

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) utterly obliterated the rest of the competition at the Telenet Superprestige in Heusden-Zolder on Monday, cruising to his fifth straight victory of the cyclo-cross season by more than a minute ahead of fellow WorldTour rider Tom Pidcock (Ineos), who out-sprinted Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal). The expected...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Tom Dumoulin credits Primoz Roglic with new perspective on career as an ‘adventure’

What a difference a year makes. It was in December 2020 that Tom Dumoulin decided to stop racing altogether. He said he was ‘mentally and physically tired”. When he returned, he made a statement by winning a silver medal in the individual time trial. He had trained for three months to take the victory, but that honour went to Jumbo-Visma teammate Primož Roglič, who earned Slovenia’s first gold medal in cycling.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Power, influence, inspiration: Bonnie Tu

Bonnie Tu needs no introduction. She is one of the most powerful, influential and inspirational people in cycling and she places a high value on pioneering female leaders in the sport and wider cycling industry. Tu is the chairperson of the Giant Bicycle Group - under which the brands Giant,...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Brand holds off Honsinger to win Dendermonde World Cup

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) continued her dominance of the cyclo-cross World Cup, riding clear to take victory in Dendermonde. The 32-year-old world champion fought back from a slower start before riding her away from her rivals for an 11th cyclo-cross win of the season.
SPORTS
The Independent

First URC instalment of Glasgow vs Edinburgh postponed due to Covid

The first round of Glasgow and Edinburgh’s festive double-header has been postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak among the Warriors team.The teams were due to meet in the United Rugby Championship and 1872 Cup at Scotstoun on Monday evening.A URC statement revealed that a “number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Glasgow Warriors squad have been reported by the club”.The statement added: “The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with Glasgow Warriors and Public Health Scotland and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.“The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.”Edinburgh had listed 17...
WORLD
The Independent

Elaine Thompson-Herah shines brightest as Team GB’s next generation arrive at Tokyo Olympics

For athletics, 2021 was an outpouring of relief more than anything as the Tokyo Olympics were belatedly staged with success.Tinged with sadness at the Japanese government’s decision to exclude fans, this was a tremendous effort by the hosts given the extreme circumstances and, at times, conditions.In a post-Usain Bolt world, track and field craves a hero, and it was Jamaica that gladly obliged once again as Elaine Thompson-Herah stormed to a triple-gold haul, with her sizzling display in the 100m, clocking 10.61 in a stacked field, capturing an Olympic record.Her trajectory now hands her an opportunity to elevate herself to...
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy