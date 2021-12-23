Diegem Superprestige cancelled after new COVID-19 spectator ban sparks chaos in Belgian cyclo-cross

The first round of Glasgow and Edinburgh’s festive double-header has been postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak among the Warriors team.The teams were due to meet in the United Rugby Championship and 1872 Cup at Scotstoun on Monday evening.A URC statement revealed that a “number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Glasgow Warriors squad have been reported by the club”.The statement added: “The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with Glasgow Warriors and Public Health Scotland and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.“The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.”Edinburgh had listed 17...

WORLD ・ 19 HOURS AGO