Three people are dead, and one critically injured after a convenience store shooting in Garland, Texas Sunday night. Police responded to a report of a gunshot wound just after 7:30 p.m. Three men were pronounced dead on the scene and the fourth was transported to a local hospital "in critical condition," according to a press release from the Garland Police Department issued around 1 a.m. Monday.

