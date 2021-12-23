Amazon Wants The Wheel of Time to Span All 14 Books (Plus the Prequel) - IGN News

Prime Video and Matchbox Pictures have begun production on “Class of ’07,” a high concept comedy that marks Amazon’s fourth scripted original series in Australia.
The rollercoaster comedy about a women’s class reunion with life and death stakes, will be filmed across multiple locations in New South Wales including Sydney. Created, written and directed by Kacie Anning (Amazon’s “Upload”), it stars actors Emily Browning (“American Gods”), Caitlin Stasey (“Please Like Me”), and Megan Smart (“Home and Away”) at the head of an ensemble Australian cast.
The eight-part, half-hour series sees a huge tidal wave hit during the ten-year reunion of an all-girls...
Comments / 0