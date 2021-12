BERKELEY – The Silver Ridge Park West clubhouse was decked out in red and green as once again seniors through a party for a local Head Start program. Theresa Guiazdowski, teaching and educational supervisor for the Head Start program, said that there were about 30 kids, ages 3-5. Many of them were in their holiday outfits. They had been excited to come to the event after Miss Vivian had been visiting for a while and reading stories to them.

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO