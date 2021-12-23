ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens sign OL to practice squad, work out another

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOsq9_0dUQSBaL00

The Baltimore Ravens have had to find different ways to maneuver their roster over the course of the 2021 season. That hasn’t changed as they get ready to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, as injuries and now COVID-19 have taken their toll on the team.

On Wednesday, the team announced a flurry of roster moves, and among them was the signing of center Jimmy Murray to their practice squad. Baltimore needs offensive line depth badly, and Murray will provide another option at center while backup center Trystan Colon is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic also shed light on the fact that the team worked out offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, who was with the team on the practice squad for part of the year already.

Murray played football at Holy Cross, and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He’s also spent time with the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

Ealy signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2021, and spent all of training camp and the preseason with the team. Baltimore let go of Ealy during the last round of cuts, but brought him back on their practice squad, where he would stay until being released a few months later. If Ealy is brought back, he would be offensive tackle depth on a unit that is missing multiple key contributors.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Titans#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Trystan Colon#The Reserve Covid 19#Lb Chris Board#Olb#Ot#Holy Cross#The Kansas City Chiefs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns are AFC North champions if four games go their way in Week 17 & 18

The Cleveland Browns are 7-8 and somehow have a simple path to the AFC North championship. After losing back-to-back close games in Week 15 and 16, the Browns continue to be in last place in the division. They are also in position for a top ten pick if they lose their last two games. Currently, with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football left to be played, Cleveland is currently slated to draft 13th.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Ravens Back in Playoff Position Following 20-Point Loss

The Ravens began the day outside the postseason picture looking in. Following a 20-point loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, they're back in playoff position – at least for now. If the season ended today, the Ravens (8-7) would hold the AFC's seventh and final playoff seed. However, the Miami...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
101.1. The Wiz

Cincinnati: The Bengals Beat The Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Ravens to take first place in the division. They still have 2 games left in the season. Via Fox19 On Sunday, the Bengals broke the tie for first place in the AFC North by beating the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. With a franchise-record 525 passing yards from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, […]
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy