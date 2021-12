As an assistant professor of finance at The Wharton School, Alex Edmans often left others wondering where he’d pop up next. There he was skating up and down the ice as captain of one of Wharton’s hockey teams, or walking the runway of an MBA fashion show, or jamming in the Battle of the Bands. He appeared in three Wharton Follies musicals. He donned gloves for the Wharton V. Penn Law Fight Night, boxing in the Blue Horizon boxing ring, made famous by Rocky Balboa himself.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO