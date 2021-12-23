Mother searching for daughter who vanished from parking lot in Oklahoma City several days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The family and mother of a metro woman is desperately trying to find her after she vanished six days ago. Her mother said she’s trying to stay positive and keep hope, but she’s fearing the worst.

“My heart says something bad has happened. I don’t want to believe that. But at the same time, she just wouldn’t do it. She just wouldn’t disappear off the face of the earth,” said Gina Cook, the mother of the missing woman.

Hannah Cook

Hannah Cook has been missing since Dec. 16, 2021. Since then, Gina and her family has been retracing the 24 year old’s steps.

The last time Gina spoke with her daughter was during a 10-second accidental Facetime call Thursday night around 8:30 p.m.

“I said, ‘What are you doing?’ And she says, ‘Ugh, mom. You wouldn’t like this, it’s about a boy.’” Gina said, recalling her phone conversation with her daughter. “She’s not going to run off with some man.”

Gina later learned Hannah was sitting in her silver 2002 Honda Accord in the parking lot of the Bricktown Bass Pro Shop.

Red flags didn’t start popping up until Saturday, when she didn’t show up to work on Friday and wouldn’t pick up the phone.

“We went to her apartment and found that her dog was there alone,” said Gina. “That was the biggest alert. Thinking, ‘Wait a minute, there’s been nobody here to take care of these animals.’”

The family filed a police report with the Oklahoma City Police Department and started scouring Hannah’s bank and phone records.

“There had been no hits on her debit card since Thursday at 5 p.m. when she was at a pizza place. She has not used her phone,” she said. “She’s not one to go days and not talk to anybody.”

Gina told KFOR the pizza place Hannah visited that day was Venn Pizza on Britton Road. She told News 4 managers are working with Gina to find Hannah on surveillance video. They hope video will help determine what Hannah was wearing that night.

With no leads, Gina’s fearing the worst.

“I checked the morgues. I sent her description to the medical examiner,” she said. “My heart says my daughter’s dead. That’s what my heart says.”

Hannah Cook

Hannah is about 5’7”, with dark hair which could be in natural curls or braids. She also has a large tattoo of a rose on her left thigh.

“She has no clothes with her. No makeup. Nothing. So, she’s probably disheveled,” her mother said.

Instead of gathering for the holidays, Hannah’s family is working together to print fliers and pass them around town.

“This is six days. She’s not going to be here at Christmas and she’s probably not going to be here on New Years. And I don’t think she’s going to come back at all. I just want to know where she’s at. I want to know what happened to her. I want to know where she’s at. That’s all.”

The family said they’re hoping for a miracle.

“I pray, ‘Lord wrap your arms around her and tell her we’re looking for her, that we’re going to find her. Don’t let her be scared,” Gina said.

If you have seen Hannah or know where she is, call the Oklahoma City Police Department at (405) 297-1000. You can also call the family at (303) 956-2968.

