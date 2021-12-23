ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNCF receives $50,000 grant from Bayer Fund

By ROI-NJ Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Negro College Fund received a grant for $50,000 from Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Whippany-based Bayer. This grant will support a Bayer Fund STEM Scholarship Program for students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, which UNCF will administer. In accepting...

