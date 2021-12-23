UNCF receives $50,000 grant from Bayer Fund

The Champlin Foundation distributed $13.2 million in capital funding to 126 nonprofit organizations serving a variety of priorities. Local area recipients included the following: the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, $250,000 for the purchase of 23 Industrial Drive in Westerly; Westerly Area Rest Meals, $35,000 to purchase a vehicle; Westerly Hospital Foundation, $145,000 for portable X-ray equipment; Chariho Regional High School, $67,290 to create a flexible amphitheater space; Ashaway Free Library, $8,835 for entryway repairs and safety lighting; Cross Mills Public Library in Charlestown, $4,600 for its HVAC system; Foster Parrots in Hope Valley received $52,862 to purchase aviary wire; and in Connecticut, Mystic Seaport received $46,500 for restroom access ramps and walkway replacement.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 14 DAYS AGO