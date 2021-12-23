ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warmer weather arrives for Christmas

WWL-AMFM
Temperatures begin to creep closer to 80 degrees by this weekend.

WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Thursday morning we're waking up with patchy fog, frost and chilly temperatures. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s, but it'll be a nice afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and sunny skies. Tonight we'll watch for patchy fog overnight with cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s.”

THURSDAY: A chilly morning. Mostly sunny, milder temps. High: 69.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Turning warmer, more humid. Breezy. Mostly sunny. Low: S 57, N 50. High: 77.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Breezy. Low: S 64, N 62. High: 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Low: S 65, N 63. High: 80.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Low: S 65, N 63. High: 80.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Breezy. Low: S 65, N 63. High: 80.

WWL-AMFM

