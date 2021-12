If you’re shopping for a premier coffee maker, then you’re probably curious about where to put it. While most might say you should place it on the kitchen counter, it isn’t that simple. For example, what if you’re limited on counter space or want a good place for all your coffee supplies? In addition, you can also set up a pantry coffee station or purchase a flat roll-out shelf or cart. So, if you’d like some inspiration on where to place a coffee maker in the kitchen, read on.

