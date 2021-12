The ink had barely dried on the COVID relief package Democrats passed in the spring when some of the same Republicans who voted against the legislation began touting its benefits in their districts, an example of the party’s efforts to have it both ways—to reflexively bash Joe Biden and the Democrats while claiming credit for the popular parts of their agenda. Now, as they lambast the president for what they describe as “out-of-control spending,” they’re taking a similar tack: Decrying the American Rescue Plan and other initiatives in their attacks on Biden over inflation, even as they embrace the resources such plans have afforded.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO