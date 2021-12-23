ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dead, 2 injured in triple shooting outside Queens bar: police

By Nicole Johnson, Kristine Garcia
 4 days ago

ASTORIA, Queens – A woman was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired outside a bar in Queens early Thursday.

Police responded to a call of shots fired outside a bar on Steinway Street near Astoria Boulevard just after 4 a.m. in the Astoria neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find two women and one man with gunshot wounds.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the torso and leg and was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Her identity was not immediately released, pending proper family notification.

Another 27-year-old woman was shot in the left knee and a 27-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and left shoulder, according to police. They were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

Video footage obtained by PIX11 News shows a police presence surrounding the Solletto bar, which also matches the address given by police.

No arrests have been made and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately disclosed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

