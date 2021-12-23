ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What the 'Hawkeye' finale leaves open for the MCU's future

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story contains spoilers for the season finale of "Hawkeye" on Disney+. Kingpin, we hardly knew ye. The brutal crime lord Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who has been looming over the "Hawkeye" series for weeks, finally makes his official debut in the season finale. And the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye's Vincent D'Onofrio Breaks Silence on MCU Return

Wilson Fisk is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only is Kingpin rubbing elbows with Marvel Studios' elite, but the character is once again played by Vincent D'Onofrio, the beloved actor that appeared in the role over the course of three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil. Now that people have gotten the chance to watch today's episode of Hawkeye, D'Onofrio himself has broken his silence on the resurgence.
MOVIES
The Independent

Hawkeye episode 5 end credits leave viewers very excited for finale

Hawkeye viewers have been left feeling extremely excited thanks to the end credits of the latest episode.Disney Plus’ Marvel TV show released the penultimate episode on Wednesday (15 December), which ended on a giant cliffhanger.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Following several weeks of teasing, it was finally revealed that a beloved villain was being introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).There have been several flashbacks hinting at this character’s appearance, not to mention Hawkeye himself (Jeremy Renner) alluding to “the big guy” earlier in episode five. Sure enough, this character is revealed to be none other than Kingpin...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Vincent D'onofrio
Person
Vera Farmiga
IGN

What's Next for Kingpin? | Hawkeye

Season 1 of Marvel's Hawkeye on Disney+ may have wrapped up but not without leaving us with some burning questions about what happened in the end and what it sets up for the future. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Kate Bishop, Clint Barton, Maya Lopez, Yelena Belova, Kingpin, and that mysterious watch. Arguably the most shocking moment of the finale came between Maya and the Kingpin. She had found out in the previous episode that Wilson Fisk was the one who gave Ronin the tip that led to her father's death, so can you really blame her for seeking vengeance? The outcome of their confrontation is shocking, but given how actor Vincent D'Onofrio only just reprised his role as Kingpin from Netflix's canceled Daredevil series, we figure this is just the beginning of his MCU journey. And there is a Kingpin story from the comics that may give us a hint of where this is all going... Other topics we include in this video include: Where will Maya Lopez appear next? What's next for Kate Bishop? What do the events of Hawkeye mean for Yelena Belova, a.k.a. the new Black Widow? And what's the meaning of the Agent 19 SHIELD watch?
TV SERIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

This Week’s ‘Hawkeye’ Episode Finally Brought This Major Villain To The MCU

Well, it’s happening. They said that episode 5 of Hawkeye was going to be a doozy, and boy, was it! Not only did we find out what happened to Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova during the “blip”, she was actually gone for five years like half the population, but this episode also gave us our first appearance of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in the MCU.
TV SERIES
geekositymag.com

Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin Makes MCU Debut In Hawkeye

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Vincent D’Onofrio returned as the Kingpin in the MCU on Hawkeye. At this point, it’s not a spoiler. After all, on December 9, I revealed the Kingpin debuts in this episode. Then again, D’Onofrio hasn’t been secretive....
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Hawkeye's Big Villain Has Finally Arrived — Here's What That Could Mean

Since the premiere of Hawkeye, the series has been a slow burn of climbing the ranks of the underworld ladder. Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s original foes were the Tracksuit Mafia. Then they moved up the ranks to the attentions of Maya and Kazi. But these are not the gang leaders; they have a boss above them, known only as Uncle. But with only one more episode to go, Uncle finally has them in his sights, as Kate learns who runs New York City: Kingpin. Here’s what Kingpin’s arrival could mean for Hawkeye and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#The Tracksuit Mafia#Los Angeles Times
ComicBook

Marvel's Hawkeye Reveals if Daredevil Is MCU Canon

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday's Hawkeye Episode 5. He's back. Episode 5 of Hawkeye, "Ronin," ends with the reveal of the big bad taking aim at Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld): Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. crime lord the Kingpin (Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio). The "big guy" behind Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and the Tracksuit Mafia, Maya's "Uncle" Fisk is "someone you don't wanna mess with," warns Clint. It's a lesson Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) learned on three seasons of Marvel's Daredevil, the Netflix series pitting the horned hero of Hell's Kitchen against the mob boss and his criminal empire.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Hawkeye' Directors Discuss Introducing an Iconic Villain to the MCU: "It's Huge"

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Hawkeye Episode 5, "Ronin."The rumor mill has been spinning since long before Hawkeye, the Disney+ series centered on Avenger Clint "Hawkeye" Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his unlikely protege, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), came to the streamer just over a month ago. But as of the end of Hawkeye Episode 5, titled "Ronin," the long-circling rumor has finally been confirmed: Vincent D'onofrio is back as big ol' meanie Kingpin, classic suit, cane, and all. Audiences only had a glimpse at the character vis-a-vis a grainy CCTV shot at the end of the episode, but series directors Bert & Bertie spoke to Polygon recently, revealing a little more about how they've adapted the Daredevil menace to their show.
TV SERIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

HAWKEYE: It Sounds Like [SPOILER] Will See Action In The Finale; Directors Promise Answers About MCU Canon

As expected, the latest episode of Hawkeye brought Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, fans have a lot of questions, including whether the events of Daredevil will be considered canon or if we're getting a new Variant of the villain minus any of that Marvel Television baggage (remember, Marvel Studios had no creative involvement in those shows).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Polygon

Hawkeye directors explain how they handled the show’s biggest MCU crossovers

Like all the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows so far, Hawkeye has prompted fan speculation and theories, particularly about how exactly the story would fit into existing Marvel canon, and where it might overly cross over by bringing in familiar characters. The MCU faithful were primed to expect the arrival of Natasha Romanoff’s assassin sister Yelena (Florence Pugh), since Black Widow’s post-credits scene outright set up a conflict between her and series lead Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) over her sister’s death in Avengers: Endgame.
TV SERIES
IGN

Hawkeye: Yelena Belova and Kate Bishop Could Help Shape the MCU's Future

This post contains spoilers for Hawkeye. Without saying a word, Yelena Belova made her intentions against Clint Barton clear at the end of Hawkeye’s fourth episode. She is uncharacteristically stoic after her mask is removed and all she offers is a shake of the head toward the arrow Kate Bishop is pointing at her head. Florence Pugh’s arrival is not unexpected as the Black Widow end credit sequence puts Yelena on a collision path with the man she believes is responsible for her sister’s death. But a lot has changed since we last saw her, and Yelena’s deadpan delivery doesn’t make an appearance until she sits down for an all-American dinner with the young woman who could’ve taken the shot. The shared macaroni meal in Hawkeye Episode 5 highlights Pugh and Hailee Steinfeld’s ability to sell the humor and hit the emotional beats. Watch out, Marvel has a new potentially unstoppable duo.
TV SERIES
gamerevolution.com

Hawkeye Episode 6 Finale Review: ‘Another MCU show reduced to teasing future projects’

Hawkeye episode 6 marks the finale of the Disney Plus series, bringing the titular character’s ongoing conflict with the Tracksuits, Yelena, and the newly reintroduced Kingpin to its conclusion. It’s a lot to wrap up in one episode, with it stretching to an hour to accommodate its various plot threads. But while it may provide a comforting conclusion to Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s story, it’s a messy final chapter that doesn’t do justice to anyone outside of its central figures.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy