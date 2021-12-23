ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland vows to stop EU's bureaucratic centralism

Cover picture for the articlePoland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has blasted the EU's decision to start legal action against his country, saying that there must be a limit to Brussels? powers. The EU has announced on Wednesday that it would launch infringement proceedings against Poland and cited violation of the primacy of EU law as...

