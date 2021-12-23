Poland vows to stop EU's bureaucratic centralism

Angela Merkel's departure from the political stage after 16 years as chancellor has not only ushered in a new era in Germany but also shaken up the power balance in the EU. Potential candidates to take over Merkel's mantle as the leader of Europe include her successor at the helm of Europe's biggest economy, Olaf Scholz, as well as France's President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi. But analysts warn that none may be immediately capable of assuming the task, given the European Union's unresolved challenges -- ranging from an internal dispute over the rule of law, to marginalisation in global geopolitics, to the aftershocks of Brexit. Lauded for her steady hand in steering the bloc through crisis after crisis, Merkel left the stage while still immensely popular at home and abroad, although there were some vocal opponents among her European colleagues.

EUROPE ・ 8 HOURS AGO