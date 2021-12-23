ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteside County Health Department No Appointment Required SHIELD Testing

By Tom Katz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week (12/27-12/30) the SHIELD Illinois scheduling system will be unavailable. During this time, no appointments will be needed for individuals interested in SHIELD Testing through the Whiteside County Health Department Community Based Drive-Up Testing Site. However, a SHIELD IL...

illinoisnewsnow.com

Henry and Stark County Health Department Honor Employee Years of Service

The Henry and Stark County Health Department is celebrating service years for more than a dozen long term Health Department employees…. The Henry and Stark County Health Departments’ and the Henry County Health Board are pleased to announce the 2021 Health Department Employee Service Award recipients. This year’s winners include:
KWQC

Drive-thru testing schedule changes next week in Whiteside Co.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the Whiteside County Health Department will see some schedule changes. During the week of Dec. 27, no appointments will be necessary. In a news release, the health department explained hat the SHIELD Illinois scheduling system it has been using to schedule appointments will not be available from 12-27 through 12-30. While you will not need to make an appointment to be tested, you will still need to set-up a SHIELD Illinois account to view the results.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
