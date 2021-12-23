Traffic Stop Results In Arrest of Fugitive From Justice

A driver was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for crashing into and killing an Illinois firefighter while fleeing from police in the St. Louis area. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Nicholas Washington was sentenced after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and felony resisting arrest. Officials said that a St. Louis County officer tried to stop Washington on April 4, 2019, but “disengaged” and turned off his lights after the Chevrolet Camaro sped away.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO