Last monument for Tiananmen massacre removed in Hong Kong

Beijing has replaced the Community Party of China’s (CDC) chief of the Xinjiang region who was notorious for allegedly cracking down on Uyghur Muslims in the area.The state-controlled media Xinhua News reported on Saturday that Chen Quanguo has been replaced as the Xinjiang party chief by Ma Xingrui.The new Xinjiang party chief, Mr Ma, 62, is an aerospace engineer and served as the governor of Guangdong province since 2017.Mr Chen, meanwhile, is moving on to a new role, according to Xinhua News. But the details of his new role have not been made public.Several experts said that the move might...

CHINA ・ 23 HOURS AGO