Gasparilla Bowl: Knights, Gators face off in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready college football fans, two Florida teams will battle it out in Tampa on Thursday night.

The UCF Knights and Florida Gators will play in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

UCF finished the season with a 5-3 conference record and is led by Head Coach Gus Malzahn, who is in his first year with the team, officials with the Gasparilla Bowl said.

This will be the Knights’ fourth Gasparilla Bowl appearance. The team holds a 2-2 record in its games, having defeated Marshall 48-25 at Raymond James Stadium in 2019.

Interim Head Coach Greg Knox will lead the University of Florida. This will be the Gator’s first appearance in the Gasparilla Bowl.

If you’re interested in going to the game, some tickets are still available.

You can also watch the game on ESPN.