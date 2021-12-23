ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron: Half of colds will be Covid, warn UK researchers

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a sore throat, runny nose and a headache there is a good chance it will be Covid, warn UK researchers. The Zoe Covid study team has been tracking the pandemic using feedback from the general public, and estimates half of people with cold-like symptoms actually have...

www.bbc.com

uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid?The bottom line is – you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to the Covid-19, however....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
Business Insider

People with the Omicron variant have 'extremely mild' symptoms and haven't had to be hospitalized yet, says the South African doctor who first reported it

A South African doctor who first flagged the Omicron variant said her patients had mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said she also hasn't had to hospitalize anyone with the new variant yet. That being said, it's too early to determine the variant's risk of severe disease or possibility of evading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Billionaire German doctor faces criminal probe after inoculating 20,000 people with home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes

A criminal probe has been launched into a German doctor after he inoculated 20,000 people with a home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes. Winfried Stöcker, 74, staged an illegal vaccination event at Luebeck airport in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, on Saturday. The billionaire scientist, who owns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Japan’s Delta COVID wave came to an abrupt end, raising prickly possibility of population-based genetic differences in disease susceptibility

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Why did Japan’s fifth and biggest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, driven by the supercontagious delta variant, suddenly come to an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH

