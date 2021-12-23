ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Arabia appears to be building its own ballistic missiles with China's help, report says

By Alexandra Ma
 4 days ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi Royal Council via Getty Images
  • CNN reported that US intelligence believes Saudi Arabia is developing its own ballistic missiles.
  • It said intelligence found recent transfers of missile technology between China and Saudi Arabia.
  • Saudi Arabia has foreign-made ballistic missiles, but is not believed to have made its own before.

