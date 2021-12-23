Rockpoint, BEB Capital Form $1B Industrial JV

Taconic Partners and Nuveen Real Estate announced today the acquisition of 1 Cory Road, a warehouse and distribution facility in Morristown, New Jersey, for $55 million. “Taconic is very pleased to have made its first industrial investment, which provides our portfolio with risk, product type and geographic diversification,” said Chris Balestra, President and Chief Investment Officer of Taconic Partners. “We continue to explore new opportunities within the industrial, warehouse and logistics space. 1 Cory Road presents an excellent opportunity for us to add value within a highly sought-after asset-class.”
Comments / 0