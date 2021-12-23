ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Andy Murray given wildcard for Australian Open

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mR4dU_0dUQK1Ye00

Andy Murray will return to the Australian Open next month, three years after playing what he feared would be the final match of his career.

The 34-year-old has accepted a wild card for the tournament as he looks to extend a record which has seen him finish runner-up in Melbourne five times.

Murray lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round in 2019, shortly after revealing he was set to undergo hip surgery.

After the match Murray said: “It’s an amazing place to play tennis. If it was my last match, it was an amazing way to end.”

Murray withdrew from the tournament in 2020 and earlier this year he also had to pull out at the last minute after testing positive for coronavirus.

However Murray has continued to battle back towards the top 100, most notably in pushing Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in a US Open first-round defeat in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VVvZU_0dUQK1Ye00
Andy Murray is a five-time finalist in Melbourne (PA Wire) (PA Archive)

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said: “As a five-time finalist, Andy Murray has had so many memorable moments at the Australian Open

“He’s renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I’m delighted to welcome him back in Melbourne in January.

“His heroic exploits have made him a firm fan favourite here at Melbourne Park.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Andy Murray looks sharp in Abu Dhabi victory over Dan Evans

Andy Murray showed positive signs ahead of the new season with a comprehensive win over British rival Dan Evans in Abu Dhabi. The pair are taking part in the grandly-named Mubadala World Tennis Championship, and Murray looked sharp and moved well in a 6-3 6-2 victory. Evans was a late...
TENNIS
newschain

Andy Murray beaten by Andrey Rublev in Mubadala World Tennis Championship final

Andy Murray was denied a third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title after a straight-sets defeat to Andrey Rublev in the final of the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi. Murray had beaten old rival Rafael Nadal on Friday to book a showdown against world number five Rublev but the 2009 and 2015 champion lost the first set before slipping 4-2 down in the second.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu is set to find 2022 much tougher after her fairytale year and stunning US Open triumph... but Andy Murray's prospects are fascinating and Novak Djokovic may take the Grand Slam record

Spoiler alert: not everything Emma Raducanu touches is going to turn to gold in 2022. Anyone expecting her to win a second Grand Slam, or perhaps even a second tournament of any sort this coming season, is likely to be disappointed. It will, however, be fascinating to see how she...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Andy Murray
AFP

England fight back with key wickets of Labuschagne and Smith

England grabbed the key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to give themselves a fighting chance in the third Ashes Test on Monday, on a day overshadowed by four positive Covid cases within their camp. Coronavirus impacted the second Test at Adelaide with Australian captain Pat Cummins ruled out just before the start for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case. 
SPORTS
The Independent

England with a foothold as James Anderson leads bowlers following Covid scare

James Anderson led the way as England’s bowlers brushed off the chaos of a Covid scare to give England a foothold on day two of the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Australia’s tea score of 200 for six was still enough for a lead of 15 but that was down to desperate batting in the first innings – a debacle the seamers were busily trying to make amends for with five wickets in two sessions.Anderson showed off his class, stemming the flow of runs and dismissing Steve Smith and Marcus Harris to record figures of three for 24 from 19 overs, with...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Wildcard
The Independent

On this day in 2006: Shane Warne becomes first bowler to take 700 Test wickets

Shane Warne became the first bowler in Test history to take 700 wickets when he reached the landmark on Boxing Day in 2006 and the leg-spinner admitted afterwards: “Whoever writes my scripts is doing an unbelievable job.”Warne went into the fourth Test of the 2006/07 Ashes at his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground on 699 wickets, while he revealed in the build-up that he would be retiring from international cricket at the end of the series.The Victorian fittingly reached yet another milestone in front of a Boxing Day crowd of 89,155 with a sharply turning leg-break which spun into the stumps...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jonny Bairstow knows England need to be ‘stronger’ after more Ashes batting woe

Jonny Bairstow knows England need to be “stronger and tougher” but only a remarkable shift in fortunes at the MCG will salvage their Ashes campaign after another costly batting collapse.Australia enjoyed the festivities of Melbourne’s Boxing Day Test, rolling out their opponents for an underpowered score of 185 to complete another sorry day at the office for the tourists.While England failed to piece together a single half-century stand, their opponents managed it at the first time of asking as David Warner (38) and Marcus Harris (20no) put on 57 in a stumps score of 61 for one.The three biggest errors...
SPORTS
AFP

Hapless England's Ashes dreams in tatters as Australia pounce

England crashed to 185 all out on day one of the third Test on Sunday, leaving their Ashes dreams on the brink of ruin in the face of a relentless Australian attack. After heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, the visitors must win in Melbourne to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders. But those hopes took a near-fatal blow as Australia ripped through England's flimsy batting, with only captain Joe Root (50) and Jonny Bairstow (35) showing resistance. Australian skipper Pat Cummins, back after missing the second Adelaide Test because he was in Covid isolation, and spin king Nathan Lyon both took 3-36.
SPORTS
olympics.com

Mikaela Shiffrin reveals positive Covid result, will miss Lienz

Mikaela Shiffrin posted on social media that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and would miss the forthcoming Alpine Ski World Cup event in Lienz. The American shared the news on twitter on Monday (27th December 2021). Lienz in Austria is due to host women's Giant Slalom and Slalom races...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid's shadow lurks

Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis star Andrey Rublev tested positive for Covid-19 just weeks from the Winter Olympics and Australian Open respectively as global sport once again felt the chill wind of the coronavirus. Rublev, though, is more inconvenienced with the first Grand Slam of the season the Australian Open beginning in Melbourne on January 17.
TENNIS
Reuters

Debutant Boland destroys England as Australia retain Ashes

MELBOURNE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australia retained the Ashes with a thumping innings and 14-run win over England in the third test in Melbourne on Tuesday, with paceman Scott Boland taking a six-wicket haul in a fairytale debut. Boland, only the second Indigenous Australian to play a men's test match,...
WORLD
The Independent

England shake off Covid scares to snare three Australian wickets

England’s bowlers brushed off a chaotic morning of Covid scares to hit back with three Australian wickets on day two of the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Ollie Robinson Mark Wood and James Anderson all made breakthroughs at the MCG as they kept the hosts to 131 for four defending their own underpowered total of 185.For once it was Marcus Harris causing England the most problems, with the under-pressure opener unbeaten on 48 at the lunch break.Play was delayed by half-an-hour when it emerged that four of the wider touring party – two from the backroom staff and two family members...
WORLD
The Independent

OLD England lose Ashes 3-0 after crashing to defeat on third day in Melbourne

England surrendered the Ashes in embarrassing fashion in Melbourne, blitzed for 68 all out in their second innings to slump 3-0 behind in just 12 days of cricket.A tour that has lurched from disappointment to disappointment literally since ball one – when Rory Burns lost his off stump – plumbed new lows as England capitulated on the third morning of the Boxing Day Test.The final margin of defeat, an innings and 14 runs, was an indictment on every level given they had restricted the hosts to a modest 267.Veteran seamer Scott Boland, who was seventh choice just a few weeks ago,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

Australia scent Ashes victory as England collapse again

A dazed England lost four wickets in a hostile late spell to leave them at 31-4 -- still trailing Australia by 51 runs -- and fighting to save their Ashes hopes after day two of a gripping third Test. It came after the visitors -- who must win in Melbourne -- were rocked by four positive Covid cases in their camp, although no players were among them. Australia had been all out for 267, earning an 82-run lead on England's first-innings 185 on an MCG pitch that was still offering plenty for the bowlers. Marcus Harris top-scored with a battling 76 against a dangerous English attack led by veteran Jimmy Anderson, who was at his fearsome best with 4-33 off 23 overs.
SPORTS
The Independent

Pat Cummins toasts strong start for Australia – Boxing Day sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 26 December.CricketAustralia captain Pat Cummins toasted another glorious day for the hosts in Melbourne, as the third Ashes Test got under way.Great Day 1. Congrats to @sboland24 cap #463 and a first Test wicket to go with it! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/NtqY33bteL— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 26, 2021David Warner is sharp between the wickets but is clearly not the quickest in his own family! View...
WORLD
The Independent

England on brink of Ashes series defeat as Australia rip through top order again

Australia turned in a fierce spell of new ball bowling late on the second day of the Boxing Day Test, as a cacophonous MCG crowd roared their side to the brink of Ashes glory against a punch-drunk England side.Having bowled out Australia for a creditable 267 the tourists appeared to be on course for their best day of what has been a progressively painful series, but the final hour was the stuff of nightmares as they closed on 31 for four – still 51 behind.Bellowed on by a delirious Melbourne crowd that peaked at almost 43,000 Mitchell Starc came close...
SPORTS
AFP

Australia win toss, bowl in third Ashes Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl in the crucial third Ashes Test against England on Sunday. Embattled England made four changes for a Test they must win to keep their Ashes dreams alive.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy