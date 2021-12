This is the time to ask the boss for a raise. That’s what economists are advising, according to NBC News. This is because the boss really, really needs you now. There’s a serious shortage of workers out there. Many older (and higher paid) workers bailed out of the workforce altogether early in the pandemic. Inflation is increasing. Wages have been stagnant in the U.S. for decades, but conditions now are ripe for them to rise.

