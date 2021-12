Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rubicon® (or the “Company”), a certified B-Corporation and innovative software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, and Founder SPAC (“Founder”) (Nasdaq: FOUN), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today a definitive agreement that will result in Rubicon becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Rubicon Technologies and be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “RBT.” The company will continue to be based in Lexington, Kentucky, and led by Nate Morris, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon, and other key executive leadership.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO