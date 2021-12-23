ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 8-K Lucira Health, Inc. For: Dec 23

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-39976. 27-2491037. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS...

StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K GBT Technologies Inc. For: Dec 22

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K RCF Acquisition Corp. For: Dec 28

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 28, 2021. RCF Acquisition Corp. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Cayman Islands 001-41039 N/A. (State or other jurisdiction. of...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K KIEWIT ROYALTY TRUST For: Dec 21

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nebraska. 000-10810. 47-6131402. (State or other jurisdiction of. incorporation) (Commission File. Number) (IRS Employer. Identification...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 3 Welsbach Technology Meta For: Dec 27 Filed by: Welpe Ralph

1. These shares represent the common stock held by Ralph Welpe acquired pursuant to a securities assignment agreement dated as of December 16, 2021, by and between Dr. Welpe and Welsbach Acquisition Holdings LLC. /s/ Ralph Welpe 12/27/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Reminder: Report on a separate line...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CAMBER ENERGY, INC. For: Dec 24

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. December 24, 2021. Camber Energy, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K MMEX Resources Corp For: Dec 22

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada. 333-152608. 26-1749145. (State of. incorporation) (Commission File. Number) (IRS Employer. Identification Number) 3616 Far West Blvd.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K/A LZG INTERNATIONAL, INC. For: Oct 23

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. October 23, 2021. Date of Report. (Date of earliest event reported) Commission file number:. 000-53994. LZG...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. For: Dec 21

Wiley Appoints Inder M. Singh to Board of Directors. HOBOKEN, N.J. December 16, 2021 –Wiley (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, today announced that Inder M. Singh, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Arm Ltd., has joined the company's Board of Directors.
HOBOKEN, NJ
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K LEGATO MERGER CORP. II For: Dec 20

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Legato Merger Corp. II Announces Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants. NEW YORK, December 20, 2021—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ: LGTOU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing on or about December 22, 2021, holders of its units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “LGTO” and “LGTOW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “LGTOU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Montauk Renewables, Inc. For: Dec 13

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 1-39919. 85-3189583. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS Employer.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Vera Therapeutics, Inc. For: Dec 17

Vera Therapeutics Announces Acquisition of Monoclonal Antibody From Pfizer to Treat BK Virus in Transplant Patients. Ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for MAU868 in kidney transplant patients; potential first-in-class. MAU868 Phase 2...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Arqit Quantum Inc. For: Dec 16

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨. Indicate by...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. For: Dec 15

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-38959. 84-1850815. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS Employer.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Matterport, Inc./DE For: Dec 15

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MATTERPORT, INC. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF PUBLIC WARRANTS. SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement entered into between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“Continental”) on December 15, 2020, as amended by that certain First Amendment to Warrant Agreement, by and among the Company, Continental and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“AST”), dated as of July 22, 2021 (as amended, the “Warrant Agreement”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on January 14, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”). As of December 15, 2021, there were 6,900,000 Public Warrants issued and outstanding. Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO and that are still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees are not subject to this redemption.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Tuscan Holdings Corp. For: Dec 15

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) (State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer. of Incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 135 E. 57th Street. ,. 17th Floor. New York. ,. NY. 10022. (Address of Principal Executive...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AAON, INC. For: Dec 13 Filed by: Lackey Paul K Jr

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. All shares sold at an exact price. A breakdown is not applicable. Paul K. Lackey Jr. 12/14/2021. ** Signature of...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ABM INDUSTRIES INC /DE/ For: Dec 15

ABM ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2022 GUIDANCE. •Fourth quarter revenue of $1.7 billion, up 14.2% year-over-year. •Fourth quarter...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Eton Pharmaceuticals, For: Dec 14

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. December 14, 2021. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q INNSUITES HOSPITALITY For: Oct 31

1. I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q of InnSuites Hospitality Trust;. 2. Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Vale S.A. For: Dec 27

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Address of principal executive office) (Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.) (Check One) Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨. (Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting...
ECONOMY

