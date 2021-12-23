ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
enCore Energy and Azarga Uranium Receive Final Court Order Approving Plan of Arrangement and Commence Closing Process

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / enCore Energy Corp. (TSXV:EU)(OTCQB: ENCUF) ("enCore") and Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB: AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium") are pleased to announce that Azarga Uranium...

wydaily.com

VDACS Receives Approval on Plan to Regulate Hemp Production

STATEWIDE — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) plan to regulate hemp production in the Commonwealth of Virginia. This approval gives VDACS the ability to continue as the primary regulator of hemp production in Virginia. VDACS announced...
AGRICULTURE
elpasoinc.com

Uranium Energy Corp Completes Acquisition of Uranium One Americas to Create America's Largest Uranium Mining Company

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce the Company has completed the transactions contemplated in the definitive share purchase agreement with Uranium One Investments Inc., a subsidiary of Uranium One Inc. ("Uranium One"), and has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Uranium One Americas, Inc. ("U1A") for a total purchase price of $112 million in cash together with an additional $2.9 million in estimated working capital (primarily pre-paid insurance and land payments) and the assumption of $19 million in reclamation bonding (the "Acquisition"). Uranium One is the world's fourth largest uranium producer and part of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
StreetInsider.com

Purepoint Uranium Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 9,393,943 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.14 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,315,012.02. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. The closing is subject to final acceptance by TSX Venture Exchange of the Private Placement.
BUSINESS
Oregon Capital Chronicle

The tale of Jordan Cove provides lessons in government regulation – and patience

Snap decisions, so often prized, are not always the best. Sometimes the inefficiencies of government and regulation can lead to the right result. Consider the recently defunct – after half a year of suspended animation, and a dozen years of regulatory limbo – the Jordan Cove Energy Project. Go back a generation or slightly more […] The post The tale of Jordan Cove provides lessons in government regulation – and patience appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Entrust Energy's Bankruptcy Plan Approved After Deal With ERCOT

Plan to fund liquidating trust with certificate sales, litigation proceeds. Entrust Energy Inc. won preliminary approval for its Chapter 11 plan to create a trust to liquidate its remaining assets, after reaching a deal with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc. to resolve ERCOT’s objections. Under the plan,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Entrepreneur

7 Amazing Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Income in 2022

Charting record highs, 2021 has been an outstanding year for the U.S. equity markets with a year-end rally propelling the indices to historic levels. Buoyed by an accelerated pace of immunization, solid fiscal stimulus packages, healthy labor market conditions, accommodative Federal Reserve stance and robust economic expansion, the outgoing year appears to be on cruise mode. Moreover, the domestic homebuilding market is taking off, while the increase in consumer spending suggests solid momentum for the overall economy.
STOCKS
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
editorials24.com

Crypto Exchange Binance Receives Approval in Bahrain — Plans to Become Regulated, Centralized Worldwide – Regulation Editorials 24

Binance has received in-principle approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain to operate a cryptocurrency service provider in the country. The license is part of Binance’s “plans to become a fully-regulated centralized cryptocurrency exchange,” the crypto exchange detailed. Binance Receives In-Principle Approval in Bahrain. Crypto exchange Binance...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
StreetInsider.com

Giga-tronics (GIGA) Enters Share Exchange Agreement with BitNile Holdings (NILE) and Gresham

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Giga-tronics Incorporated (“Giga”) (OTCQB: GIGA) today announced that it has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement (“Agreement”) with BitNile Holdings, Inc. (“BitNile”) (NYSE American: NILE) and BitNile’s global defense subsidiary, Gresham Worldwide, Inc. (“Gresham”) providing for Giga’s acquisition of Gresham. The transaction combines Giga, a producer of sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare threat emulation systems and RF filters, with Gresham, a global provider of proprietary, purpose-built electronic solutions to militaries and leading defense companies around the world in the areas of RF devices, power electronics, automated test and missile launch.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Collegium Pharma (COLL) Announces $2.75M Settlement Framework for All Pending Opioid-Related Litigation

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) announced the execution of a settlement framework to resolve all 27 pending opioid-related lawsuits brought against the Company by cities, counties, and other subdivisions in the United States. The settlement framework provides for the Company to pay an amount not to exceed $2,750,000 in exchange for the dismissal, with prejudice, of all 27 pending cases and a release from liability related to the dismissed cases. The Company entered into the settlement framework, which is subject to approval by all parties of a final settlement agreement, to efficiently resolve this litigation, and the framework is not an admission of any liability or wrongdoing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K RCF Acquisition Corp. For: Dec 28

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 28, 2021. RCF Acquisition Corp. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Cayman Islands 001-41039 N/A. (State or other jurisdiction. of...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Brent nears $80 as market shrugs off Omicron

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, with Brent crude trading near $80 a barrel despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, supported by supply outages and expectations that U.S. inventories fell last week. Brent crude rose by 55 cents, or 0.7%, to $79.15 a barrel by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

