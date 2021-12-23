enCore Energy and Azarga Uranium Receive Final Court Order Approving Plan of Arrangement and Commence Closing Process

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 9,393,943 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.14 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,315,012.02. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. The closing is subject to final acceptance by TSX Venture Exchange of the Private Placement.

