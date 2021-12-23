Labcorp (LH) Acquires Personal Genome Diagnostics

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, Gretel.ai announced a collaboration with Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, to create privacy-protected, synthetic genomic data that can be accessed by medical researchers anywhere. This announcement includes the release of a successful study the partnership conducted, which proves the viability of significant new use cases for synthetic data in genomics and related fields including medical diagnosis, biotechnology, forensic biology, virology, and biological systematics. Beyond healthcare and life sciences, synthetic data has already proven effective in privacy-related use cases in other industries, such as finance and gaming, to help augment small data collections and balance biased datasets.
