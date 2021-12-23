Labcorp (LH) Acquires Personal Genome Diagnostics

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) announced the execution of a settlement framework to resolve all 27 pending opioid-related lawsuits brought against the Company by cities, counties, and other subdivisions in the United States. The settlement framework provides for the Company to pay an amount not to exceed $2,750,000 in exchange for the dismissal, with prejudice, of all 27 pending cases and a release from liability related to the dismissed cases. The Company entered into the settlement framework, which is subject to approval by all parties of a final settlement agreement, to efficiently resolve this litigation, and the framework is not an admission of any liability or wrongdoing.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 12 HOURS AGO