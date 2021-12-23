Plurilock's Aurora Systems Receives Purchase Order from U.S. Department of the Interior for US$272,000

Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chairman Brian Weeden released the following statement in response to the Department of the Interior's affirmation of the Mashpee Reservation:. Today the Department of the Interior's Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland issued a lengthy decision in which he confirmed the status of the Mashpee Wampanoag Indian Tribe's Reservation. In so doing, he confirmed that the Interior has authority under the Indian Reorganization Act to take such action, and further confirmed that the Tribe's Reservation has remained in federally protected trust status since the Reservation land was first placed in trust six years ago on November 10, 2015.

MASHPEE, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO