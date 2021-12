Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, announced today that Anousheh Ansari and Alice K. Jackson have joined the board of directors (the “Board”). Each joined as an independent director, effective December 17, 2021. Ms. Ansari will serve on the Board as a Class III director and will be up for re-election at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders. Ms. Ansari will join the Nominating and Corporate Governance and Compensation Committees. Ms. Jackson will serve on the Board as a Class II director and will be up for re-election at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. Ms. Jackson will join the Nominating and Corporate Governance and Audit Committees.

