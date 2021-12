An expert disclosed that Tencent has no plans to exit from other investments since they are not as developed as JD.com. Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent (HKG: 0700) plans to weaken its ties with e-commerce firm JD.com (HKG: 9618) as it announces to pay out $16.4 billion of its stake to shareholders. This means its shares in the China’s second-largest e-commerce company would be reduced from 17% to 2.3%, and losing its largest JD.com shareholder’s position to Walmart. Walmart holds 9.3% of JD.com shares.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO