3 Reasons the Omicron Variant Could Negatively Affect the Housing Market

 4 days ago
A month ago, all signs pointed to another robust housing market in 2022 , with one forecast projecting that home sales in the United States will rise 6.6% to their highest point in 16 years. Since then, the Omicron variant has spread rapidly across the country, throwing a wild card into the U.S. economic recovery and raising questions about its impact on housing.

A recent report from Realtor.com spelled out some of the worries surrounding Omicron, including the fear that vaccines and antibodies acquired after infections might not be as effective against the variant. If those worries are confirmed, the report said, real estate experts believe Omicron could have an impact on everything from mortgage rates to home supplies.

For now, many remain cautiously optimistic about the U.S. housing market entering the new year.

“My expectation is Omicron will have just a small effect [on housing],” said Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale. “If you look at what happened with Delta, there was a bit of a drop-off in listings, at least temporarily. It will be somewhat similar [with Omicron]. Some sellers might say, ‘Hey, let me wait for the wave of this pandemic to pass.'”

So how could the Omicron variant negatively impact the housing market? Here are three possibilities:

Uncertainty Could Lead to Paralysis

When it comes to the economy, nobody likes uncertainty — and that’s especially true of the housing market, which depends on home buyers having confidence that the time is right to make a large purchase.

Robert Heck, vice president of Mortgage with Morty , a mortgage services platform, said the rise of the variant “has definitely caused renewed uncertainty” about housing, along with other factors such as inflation.

“While we’re still waiting to learn more about the level of disruption the variant may cause in the coming months, [mortgage] rates will likely fluctuate but remain at or near historic lows, as long as the two major competing factors — COVID and inflation — are at the forefront of the economic outlook,” Heck said in an email statement to GOBankingRates.

For prospective homebuyers, he added, it will be “difficult to predict or time a purchase based exclusively upon the lows in mortgage rates, making it even more important to look at every element of a transaction to ensure it will make sense over both the short and long term.”

Norman Miller, a real estate and finance professor at the University of San Diego, has a similar take, telling Realtor.com that uncertainty surrounding the variant “could force some people into paralysis and hibernation. If Omicron proves to be dangerous, it could push some potential home sellers to hold off and hunker down instead and buyers to wait out the worst of it.”

The Urban Housing Rebound Might Stall

When COVID-19 first hit and much of the country was forced to work from home, many Americans left big cities for more spacious houses in the suburbs. This had a big negative impact on urban housing markets. Those markets have begun to rebound this year amid a massive rollout in vaccines and hopes that the worst of the pandemic was behind us.

But the Omicron variant has thrown a wrench into those hopes, which could be bad news for the urban market’s rebound.

“People have started returning to the cities. That could stall,” Gay Cororaton, a senior economist at the National Association of Realtors, told Realtor.com.

Inventory Might Remain Historically Low

If Omicron proves to be a lingering and disruptive problem, it could “worsen the already thin supply of homes for sale,” the Realtor.com report said. It could also affect mortgage interest rates “and ultimately result in higher rents in some parts of the country and lower rents in others. But it will be weeks before scientists understand how the vaccines, antibodies, and treatments stand up to omicron.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 3 Reasons the Omicron Variant Could Negatively Affect the Housing Market

RED
3d ago

Actually Omicron has come about from systemic racism! It’s racist! I am the first to say it because your going to see it in articles very soon!

really, unbelievable
2d ago

3 reasons, horrible leadership by both parties, Joe Biden administration and finally clueless airhead Cinderella. 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾huh huh u think.

Quad Cities Onlines

MARK-TO-MARKET: Rent prices expected to soar in 2022

To critics, the national eviction moratorium was a well-intentioned initiative run amok. A noble endeavor now plagued with unintended consequences. The moratorium was in response to the roughly 22.3 million Americans who suddenly lost their jobs in March and April 2020, as government mandates shuttered entire swaths of the U.S. economy. Millions more faced economic hardship and uncertainty.
HOUSE RENT
Money

Today's Mortgage Rates | December 27, 2021

Rates on fixed-rate mortgages are trending lower today, while the rates on adjustable-rate mortgages are trending higher. Across loan types, rates remain very low historically speaking. Borrowers with strong credit can still find attractive rates and low monthly payments on a new mortgage or when refinancing an existing loan. The...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Real estate shock or a big nothing? Experts debate what rising mortgage rates will mean for the 2022 housing market

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve officials were confident through the summer that spiking prices would reverse as the economy worked through supply and demand shocks caused by the pandemic. But that "transitory" narrative has been all but abandoned this month as the latest reading of U.S. inflation hit a 39-year high. Soon after that report came out, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that stubbornly high inflation means that the central bank—which has a dual mandate from Congress to maintain maximum employment and stable prices—is more likely to "look at speeding up the taper."
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Rent Increases See Historic Highs: Should Landlords Rejoice?

As of November, the median one-bedroom rent was up 12.1% percent from the start of the year. Landlords today are benefitting from increased demand for rentals and a more stable economy. But landlords may only be able to get away with higher pricing for so long. The days of pandemic...
HOUSE RENT
CNET

What to expect from the housing market in 2022: Another sellers' market

This story is part of The Year Ahead, CNET's look at how the world will continue to evolve starting in 2022 and beyond. The last 22 months have been some of the wildest in real estate history, as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the speed and intensity of recent trends. Home prices surged to record-breaking highs. Interest rates dropped to historic lows. And, amongst it all, the new era of online home buying and selling took further root. On top of that, just about every contemporary macro-economic trend -- from inflation to supply chain woes to labor shortages -- made an appearance in the 2021 housing market, increasing the advantages of existing homeowners, daunting prospective homebuyers and, ultimately, further widening wealth inequality in the US.
BUSINESS
inquirer.com

How omicron and the possible demise of the Build Back Better bill could affect the economy in 2022

It’s time to take stock of how the economy performed in 2021 and to consider its prospects in the coming year. With the omicron wave upon us, it would seem Pollyannaish to get too enthusiastic about the economy’s prospects going into the new year. Omicron is substantially more contagious than previous variants of COVID-19, and even if it is much less virulent, it is already doing significant economic damage. The National Hockey League has suspended play and much of Broadway has gone dark again.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Will Rising Conforming Mortgage Limits Cause Another Housing Crisis?

Borrowing limits are set to increase. Will that drive buyers to get in over their heads?. Conforming loan limits are rising in 2022 in conjunction with increasing property values. There's some concern that this could lead more home buyers down a dangerous path. Home prices have been on the rise...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Item

5 trends that will move mortgages and housing in 2022

In the Amazon age, consumers are more pampered — and less patient — than ever. Tap your phone and, voilà — hot food from your favorite restaurant arrives in minutes. High-end electronics appear on your doorstep in hours. However, the mortgage industry has yet to deliver...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

7 Reasons the Stock Market Could Crash in January

The widely-followed S&P 500 has rocketed 24% higher in 2021. However, a confluence of factors suggests a substantial move lower in the broader market could await investors in the new year. In less than a week, we'll officially be ringing in a new year. However, Wall Street might be sad...
STOCKS
