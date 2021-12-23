Sing 3 Release Date, Cast and Plot Details

Award-winning Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee has died at age 58, his publicist announced, shocking the industry and admirers who hailed him on Monday as a creative force.
Vallee took on compelling projects in multiple genres, from his work on "Dallas Buyers Club," an unflinching look at the AIDS crisis, to the small-screen HBO adaptation of "Big Little Lies," and was widely acknowledged as an exceptional talent.
"Rest In Peace, Jean-Marc Vallee. The world is far less interesting without you in it," his publicists Hive Communication Collective wrote late Sunday on Instagram.
Offering condolences to the director's friends and family on behalf of Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Vallee's "passion for filmmaking and storytelling was unmatched -- so too was his talent."
