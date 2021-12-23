.hack//G.U. Last Recode Switch Physical Edition Announced

Three years after it originally came to Switch, Aaero: Complete Edition is now getting a physical release. Strictly Limited Games is handling distribution. Like other releases from Strictly Limited Games, Aaero will have a Limited Edition (2,200 copies) and a Special Limited Edition (1,800 copies). The latter version comes with the game, special box, manual, spaceship acrylic standee, EDM-festival-style wristband, EDM-festival-style ticket (replica, individually numbered), EDM-concert-style poster (DIN A3), Aaero logo fabric patch, and bottle opener. Pricing is set at €29.99 and €49.99 respectively.
