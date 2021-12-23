ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

.hack//G.U. Last Recode Switch Physical Edition Announced

By GALA-MOS
nintendosoup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Bandai Namco Entertainment confirmed that .hack//G.U. Last Recode will be heading to Switch in March 2022. If you’re hoping to own this 4-in-1 RPG adventure on...

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

How to claim a free PS5 PlayStation VR adapter for your new console

If you own a PlayStation VR and want to use it on your PS5, we've got some good news. Your expensive virtual reality headset is completely compatible with the PS5, but you'll need to use a special camera adapter. Sony announced it would ship PlayStation VR adapters, free of charge,...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Action adventure game GRIME announced for Switch

Following its initial launch this past summer, the action adventure game GRIME is now making the jump to Switch. Publisher Akupara Games and developer Clover Bite have confirmed plans to port it over next year. Here’s an overview of GRIME with additional information:. An unusual material collapses in on...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Windjammers 1 and 2 receive special physical release on Switch

Coming fresh off the heels of the announcement of Windjammers 2’s release date, the people at Pix’n Love Publishing and developer DotEmu have announced that both Windjammers and Windjammers 2 will be getting a physical release on Switch in the form of the Windjammers Ultimate Collector’s Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Jamming: Windjammers 2 gets delightful physical edition from Limited Run

The wait is finally over. Windjammers 2 is launching on Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2022. It’s been over three years since the title was announced, but now the gameplay and online have reportedly been perfected. To celebrate the impending release, Limited Run Games has revealed fancy pre-orders for Windjammers 2. They will go live on December 17.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Namco Bandai#Recode#Hack G U#World#The Nintendo Switch#Bandai Namco
nintendosoup.com

Dungeon Munchies Announced For Switch, Available Starting Today

Switch owners can now satiate their undead appetites in a blistering new adventure on the go!. During today’s Indie World Showcase, Chorus Worldwide revealed that platforming action game Dungeon Munchies is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop starting from today. The title sees players revived from death in a strange facility – as they cooperate with the mysterious Necro-Chef Simmer to make their escape!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Guts ‘N Goals Physical Editions Announced, Pre-Orders Start December 21

Switch owners will soon be able to reserve their physical copy of Guts ‘N Goals!. Limited Run Games has revealed that it will be distributing a Nintendo Switch physical release of the sports action game on behalf of PM Studios. Standard Edition copies will be available for $29.99 USD each over here, when pre-orders commence on 21 December 2021 (12pm ET).
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Yomawari 3 announced for Switch

Nippon Ichi Software today unveiled Yomawari 3, the latest entry in the survival horror series. Switch will be getting the game in Japan on April 21, 2022. Yomawari 3 hasn’t been announced for the west just yet. However, the previous entries have received localization, so NIS America should be making an announcement in due time.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
RPG
nintendosoup.com

Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition Free “Game Trials” Offer Announced For US Switch Online Users

Nintendo has announced a new Game Trials offer for Switch Online subscribers in North America. From 15 December 2021 – 20 December 2021, Switch Online members in the US will be able to play Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition for free. This isn’t just a free demo but the full game – so players can actually complete and experience the entire title before the offer ends.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Yuoni Launches Physical Release on PS5 as “Sunset Edition”

Chorus Worldwide announced that the Tricore-developed horror adventure Yuoni has launched as a physical release on PlayStation 5 in Europe and is available now. The physical release is called Yuoni: Sunset Edition and comes with a specially designed box and set of postcards illustrating artwork from the game. This release...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Betia Pera Pera English Adventure announced for Switch

Deluxe Games is bringing interactive English language conversation learning game Betia Pera Pera English Adventure to the Switch this spring in Japan. The game will be launching both physically and via the eShop. Check out the details below, as rounded up by Gematsu:. About. Betia Pera Pera English Adventure is...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition Announced, Available Now

To commemorate the launch of the third and final update to its cozy management game about dying, developer Thunder Lotus announced today Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition. Available from today alongside the Jackie & Daria Update, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition packages the base game alongside all the three additional post-launch updates released to date. As Thunder Lotus explains:
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Aliisha: The Oblivion of the Twin Goddesses announced for Switch

PQube and Underscore have announced Aliisha: The Oblivion of the Twin Goddesses, a puzzle-adventure title. It will launch for Switch in Spring 2022. Meet Lisha and Aisha, average twin girls on the first glace but as you peek behind the façade you realise, there is something distinguishing themselves from those around them: Lisha has been born nearly incapable to perceive emotions or affections, while Aisha has the inability to feel pain.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Physical Edition Of Guts ‘N Goals Launching On PS5 and Switch Tomorrow

PM Studios’ arcade-style soccer beat ’em up Guts ‘N Goals is getting a time-limited physical release on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on December 21st, 2021. Limited Run Games, who have previously produced physical copies of titles like Celeste and Axiom Verge, will be shipping the physical version of Guts ‘N Goals. Orders for the game can be made from tomorrow but there’s a limited number of copies for each platform so players will have to be quick. 1,500 units are available for PS5, and there are only 500 copies available for the limited edition. There are significantly more copies available for the Nintendo Switch with 3,900 units available for the standard edition, and 1,000 units of the limited edition available.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Picross S7 Announced For Switch

Another collection of Picross fun will be landing on Nintendo Switch soon!. Jupiter has announced Picross S7 – which will be hitting the North American Switch eShop on 10 January 2022 for $9.99. On top of new puzzles, this new entry will also feature touchscreen controls for the first time in the Picross S series!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Aaero: Complete Edition getting a physical release on Switch

Three years after it originally came to Switch, Aaero: Complete Edition is now getting a physical release. Strictly Limited Games is handling distribution. Like other releases from Strictly Limited Games, Aaero will have a Limited Edition (2,200 copies) and a Special Limited Edition (1,800 copies). The latter version comes with the game, special box, manual, spaceship acrylic standee, EDM-festival-style wristband, EDM-festival-style ticket (replica, individually numbered), EDM-concert-style poster (DIN A3), Aaero logo fabric patch, and bottle opener. Pricing is set at €29.99 and €49.99 respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Wreckfest Switch edition has been postponed, no date of release given

Wreckfest for Nintendo Switch has been postponed by THQ Nordic, and there is currently no date as to when it will be released. The reason for the delay is down to the fact that there have been some issues porting Wreckfest over to Nintendo’s console leading to issues with it not running properly. Due to the issues the developers do not have a concrete idea of when these will be fixed so Wreckfest can be released without issues.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Afterlove EP Announced For Switch, Launches Summer 2022

Switch owners can look forward to a heartbreaking adventure that will test their groove!. During today’s Indie World Showcase, Fellow Traveller and Pikselnesia revealed Afterlove EP – a new rhythm-themed visual novel adventure heading to Nintendo Switch in Summer 2022. The game will see players picking up the pieces of their life after the death of their love, as they create their very own EP!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy