.hack//G.U. Last Recode Switch Physical Edition Announced

PM Studios’ arcade-style soccer beat ’em up Guts ‘N Goals is getting a time-limited physical release on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on December 21st, 2021. Limited Run Games, who have previously produced physical copies of titles like Celeste and Axiom Verge, will be shipping the physical version of Guts ‘N Goals. Orders for the game can be made from tomorrow but there’s a limited number of copies for each platform so players will have to be quick. 1,500 units are available for PS5, and there are only 500 copies available for the limited edition. There are significantly more copies available for the Nintendo Switch with 3,900 units available for the standard edition, and 1,000 units of the limited edition available.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO