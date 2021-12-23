Waukegan Housing Authority Mo...

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COUNTY OF DUPAGE - WHEATON, ILLINOIS WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE; Plaintiff, vs. MICHELLE L. VOLLMAN; ET AL; Defendants, 19 CH 1149 NOTICE OF SALE PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause the Sheriff of DuPage County will on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the hour of 10 a.m. in the Jail Lobby, 501 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate: P.I.N. 02-33-204-047. Commonly known as 1438 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights, IL 60136. The improvement on the property consists of a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act. Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance within 24 hours, by certified funds. No refunds. The property will NOT be open for inspection. For information call Ms. Kathryn Bodanza at Plaintiff's Attorney, Marinosci Law Group, PC, 134 North LaSalle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60602. (312) 940-8580. I3183994 (4575212) , posted 12/28/2021.

