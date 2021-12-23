ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AC Milan and Inter Milan Announce $733M Stadium

By Amanda Christovich
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2019, AC Milan and Inter Milan announced plans to build a new stadium to replace the historic but antiquated San Siro. The project that will cost about $733 million. Yesterday, the clubs settled on a design. They chose architecture firm Populous’...

frontofficesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar offers encouragement to Tottenham

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar admits a move abroad is attractive. Skriniar has been linked with Tottenham, where former Inter coach Antonio Conte is now in charge. "A new experience abroad is never a bad thing, but having said that, I am very happy at Inter and living in Milan," the Slovakia international told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delighted with Ranocchia and Calhanoglu

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is delighted with the form of Andrea Ranocchia and Hakan Calhanoglu. Calhanoglu arrived in the summer from AC Milan, while Ranocchia has impressed when stepping in where necessary. Inzaghi said: “The one who surprised me the most was Andrea Ranocchia. We had to win games...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Inter Milan chief Marotta 'proposed for Salernitana expulsion'

Salernitana are facing an internal Serie A push to kick them out of Serie A - immediately. Former Fiorentina director Sandro Mencucci has claimed Inter chief Beppe Marotta is among those demanding Salernitana be expelled from the competition. The Serie A minnows are set to miss a January 1 deadline...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Nfl Stadiums#Yankee Stadium#Inter Milan Announce#Leed#European#Fc Barcelona#Bernabeu
The Independent

Premier League spurns chance to improve itself amid Christmas Covid cancellations chaos

Rafa Benitez has a knack of distilling complex situations into a single, telling phrase. He was at it again this week when talking about Covid-related fixture chaos and the strain on players. “Money is managing the game,” the Everton manager said. “It’s quite complicated to find the right solution.”The solutions are relatively easy. The complication is the cost.The workload on players is too heavy, that much is clear. This is exacerbated by the pandemic. The underlying problems predate coronavirus and are only likely to get worse when things revert to normal. Clubs are happy to rake in the cash and...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Zola hails Inter Milan front office for turnaround

Italian great Gianfranco Zola says Inter Milan's front office deserve credit for the team being winter champions. Zola also insists coach Simone Inzaghi warrants great praise for his work. “Inzaghi has been using the extraordinary job made by Conte," said Zola. “Simone has been very smart making his additions and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: LaLiga beckoning Antonio Rudiger away from Stamford Bridge

What the papers sayCould Germany defender Antonio Rudigerswap London for the Spanish capital? The Telegraph reports Real Madrid expect the 28-year-old to join from Chelsea, where he has just six months left on his contract, at the end of the season.The Mail, which cites AS, says the Spanish club are also increasingly certain they will be able to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain. But the 23-year-old France striker will reportedly wait until after his side plays Real in the Champions League last 16 in March to confirm his decision.Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick wants to bring Florian Wirtz to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Inter Milan battling to reach Digne terms with Everton

Inter Milan are keen on a deal for Everton outcast Lucas Digne. The France fullback is being made available by Everton for the January market after falling out with manager Rafa Benitez. Gazzetta dello Sport says Inter hope to set up a loan arrangement for Digne for the remainder of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Competition heats up to sign Raphinha from Leeds

What the papers sayLiverpool face competition for the signature of Raphinha, according to the Express. The Reds have been scouting the Brazil winger, 25, who has impressed at Leeds with eight goals in 16 league appearances. But the paper says Chelsea now want to sign Raphinha in the summer, if he is not first snapped up in the transfer window.Everton’s loss could reportedly become Newcastle’s gain. Lucas Digne is understood to be in line for the chop at Goodison and the left-back is being considered at St James’ Park, reports the Sun. The only fairly significant stumbling block is his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ArchDaily

Populous Reveals Design for Milan's New Stadium

Football clubs AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano will have a new home stadium designed by architecture practice Populous. “The Cathedral” takes inspiration from the city’s architectural landmarks -the Duomo di Milano and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele – while incorporating technological and material innovation to create a carbon-neutral structure. The project, which replaces the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, also known as San Siro, is set to revitalize a key urban area of Milan into a district dedicated to sports and leisure.
SOCCER
AFP

Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track

Manchester City opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a first half demolition of Leicester in a thrilling 6-3 win as Chelsea got back on track with a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa on Sunday. Leicester appeared to have been blown away by four goals inside 25 minutes, but rallied to 4-3 at one point hurting City with rapid breaks to make the champions fight for the three points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Brighton waiting on fitness of key man Leandro Trossard ahead of Chelsea trip

Brighton must wait to discover if influential forward Leandro Trossard will be fit for their Premier League trip to Chelsea.The Belgium international set Albion on course for the 2-0 Boxing Day win over Brentford with a delightful volley before being withdrawn at the break due to a hamstring issue.Seagulls head coach Graham Potter described the substitution as precautionary but is unsure whether key man Trossard will be available for Wednesday’s visit to Stamford Bridge.“He just had a tightness in his hamstring,” Potter said of the 27-year-old.“It (his availability for Chelsea) will depend on the recovery. He’s not been feeling the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham after testing positive for Covid-19

Patrick Vieira will miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham on Boxing Day after testing positive for Covid-19. Palace are believed to have asked the Premier League to postpone the fixture after an undisclosed number of positive tests were recorded within the first-team setup, including Vieira’s, however, the game is set to go ahead after further testing on Sunday morning. Vieira will now need to isolate for at least seven days, meaning he will be absent from the touchline this afternoon as well as for fixtures against Norwich City and West Ham. “We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today’s match against Spurs,” Palace said in a statement. “Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Vieira for today’s match.”Viera is the latest Premier League manager to test positive for Covid-19, with Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard also in isolation as his side host Chelsea this afternoon. Three of the Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures - Burnley vs Everton, Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford - have already been postponed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard to miss next two Aston Villa games after positive Covid test

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard will miss the club’s next two Premier League games after testing positive for Covid-19, the club have announced.Gerrard will not be in the dugout for the Boxing Day clash at home to Chelsea or Tuesday’s trip to Leeds The club said in a statement: “Aston Villa can confirm head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.”Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kieran Tierney urges Arsenal to keep feet on the ground in Champions League hunt

Kieran Tierney insists Arsenal cannot get ahead of themselves as they target a return to Champions League football.The Gunners stormed to a 5-0 win at bottom club Norwich on Boxing Day to strengthen their grasp on fourth place in the Premier League.Tierney doubled the lead at Carrow Road, firing in either side of a Bukayo Saka brace as an Alexandre Lacazette penalty and Emile Smith Rowe goal added the gloss late on.Boxing Day masterclass 💥 pic.twitter.com/j0ym5P6b6Q— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) December 26, 2021Mikel Arteta’s side have recovered from a poor start to the campaign which saw them sit bottom, with no...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bukayo Saka at the double as five-star Arsenal thrash Norwich

Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal coasted to a 5-0 Boxing Day victory at Norwich to strengthen their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.The Gunners have been able to fulfil all of their fixtures of late as others in the table see games postponed due to Covid cases and Mikel Arteta’s side made light work of rock-bottom Norwich at Carrow Road.Saka scored in both halves, his brace coming either side of a rare Kieran Tierney strike, with Alexandre Lacazette winning and converting a late penalty and Emile Smith Rowe striking off the bench as Arsenal outclassed the Canaries, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter hoping return of Danny Welbeck can inspire Brighton

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Danny Welbeck’s return after three months on the sidelines is the catalyst for a turnaround in results following the club’s 11-game winless run in the Premier League Welbeck scored the winner as Brighton moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on September 19 but then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace eight days later.That necessitated an operation and while Welbeck has been convalescing, the Seagulls sit 13th at Christmas even if they have only lost three times since last prevailing in the top-flight against the Foxes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Office Sports's News Break profile

 https://frontofficesports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy