ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghent, WV

PETA asks families not to get a pet as a gift for the holidays

By Aynae Simmons
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAI36_0dUQC6gb00

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– A national organization talked about the problems with getting an animal as a gift for the holidays.

Colin Henstock, Director of Investigations with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said it’s a traumatizing stage of their life.

“After the holidays, families realize they’re unable to deal with the animals they’ve given as gifts and they take them to the local shelters,” Henstock said.

Henstock said if parents want to add an animal to their family, they need to know the responsibilities that come along with it.

“A lot of time people expect children to be able to provide proper care for the animals. Animals are very complex individuals with their own needs and want and it’s very unrealistic to expect a child to understand,” Henstock said.

According to Henstock, if a family is interested in adopting or adding an animal to their family, to do their research.

“Adopting an animal is a 15 to 20-year commitment, so you got to think about providing for them now and proving for them years in the future in terms of vet care, grooming needs, and essentials. Families really need to think long term,” Henstock said.

For more information about PETA and animals, visit their website .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church offers free fresh fruits and veggies to start the year in a healthy way

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – By now, Christmas dinner is just a memory, and perhaps even the leftovers have vanished. So, St. Luke’s Church on Wheeling Island helped people to replenish their food supplies for free. Their annual fruits and vegetables giveaway always follows on the heels of Christmas. It’s a free shopping event that’s held […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

The Salvation Army spends Christmas delivering hundreds of meals

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The Salvation Army makes sure no one is left with an empty stomach on Christmas. Volunteers spend their day cooking and packing up hundreds of meals. The boxes consist of freshly cooked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn and even some sweet treats.   Volunteer Jenny Bishop says it all starts month in advance and takes a lot of help.   They donate food, they donate money, and a […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Why some people must work through the holiday

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Christmas day is a time to celebrate and relax with your friends and family, but did you know not everyone is off for the holidays? First responders are just one of many employees that work through the special day. The Wheeling Fire Department firefighters stand their ground and are prepared for anything that comes their way. Lt. Rick Brown says […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ghent, WV
WTRF- 7News

PetSmart answers if it’s pet’s mart or pet smart

A viral TikTok going around is asking if PetSmart is a pet’s mart or are pets smart? In the video, which has over 2 million people view, Ben Lapidus asks the all-important question. ‘Are you saying pets are smart or are you saying you’re a mart for pets? I NEED ANSWERS,’ Ben sang in his […]
PETS
WTRF- 7News

Kathy’s House to host New Year’s Eve Celebration

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re looking to make some New Year’s Eve plans, you may want to put this event on your calendar. Kathy’s House Foundation is hosting a celebration this Friday, December 31 in Glen Dale.  There will be music, refreshments, and a good time with friends.  All the proceeds benefit the […]
GLEN DALE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peta#Weather#Wvns
WTRF- 7News

St. Luke’s continues decades-old tradition of feeding those in need

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The doors opened bright and early this morning at St. Luke’s for their Community Christmas dinner. Volunteers worked on prepping, preparing, and serving delicious home cooked meals for those in need. Guests were welcomed to sit and enjoy their meals and were offered the chance to take as much as they needed home. The Daugherty family has been volunteering on Christmas […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WTRF- 7News

The day after Christmas: Filled with returns and exchanges

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s a big day to shop, whether you have some gifts to take back, exchange, or even a little cash to spend. The Ohio Valley mall is filled up with families closing out their holiday weekend.    It might be the rush to spend those gift cards or a little left over Christmas spirit, either way the […]
SHOPPING
WTRF- 7News

Rachel’s on 16th hosts 3rd annual Christmas Dinner

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This time of year you don’t have to go far to see why Wheeling is known as the Friendly City. Rachel’s on 16th here in downtown Wheeling spent this Christmas Eve spreading the holiday cheer with their third annual Christmas-Christmas Eve dinner. They also do these free events on Thanksgiving […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Walgreens experiencing reported outages

(WTRF)- According to users online and multiple reports on updownradar, the Walgreens website is experiencing some outages and slow load times. According to some users, the Walgreens COVID testing web portion is down, users say they have been trying to book a test for over 2 hours. Users are also saying that they have to […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WTRF- 7News

The universal nostalgia for “Take Me Home, Country Roads”

The first line of John Denver’s song “Take Me Home, Country Roads” calls West Virginia “Almost Heaven,” and when you’re up in the mountains, that description can feel pretty accurate. Almost Heaven, West VirginiaBlue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah RiverLife is old there, older than the treesYounger than the mountains, growing like a breeze  Country roads, take […]
MUSIC
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy