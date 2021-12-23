ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinebeck, NY

Savor the sweet tastes and charm of Rhinebeck on this Road Trip: Close to Home

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A Road Trip: Close to Home through the Hudson valley is not the same without a stop in Rhinebeck!

From local gifts — to local eats — the discoveries are endless in this charming town.

The restaurant Terrapin is an example of that allure, with staff as warm and inviting as the surrounding candle-lit ambiance. This is a neighborhood favorite that uses locally sourced ingredients for many of its menu options — from the duck quesadilla, to fully loaded nachos, and bites to pick at with dishes of tapas.

Then, walk off your meal alongside local stores and gift shops. There are plenty of options for all tastes from fashionistas to bookworms and more.

Speaking of bookworms, Megabrain Comics is a must-visit! You’ll find a wide selection of your favorites to new discoveries. “It is about finding that weird thing or that cool thing that you didn’t know you need at that time,” says Nicholas Giandelia, store manager of Megabrain Comics.

Not to mention, they have an arcade in the back! That’s right - play some pinball or games from the Simpsons to Space Invaders!

Before heading home, sink your teeth into delicious sweets at Samuel’s Sweet Shop. “Samuel’s is an old-fashioned candy store and coffee bar that was opened in 1994.  We make our own chocolates, we bake goods from cookies to candies — cupcakes to coffee,” says manager John Traver.

Samuel's, which is co-owed by actors Paul Rudd, Hilarie Burton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, takes pride in their own special creation. "The Next Level Sensation, which is a York peppermint patty sandwiched between two unlocked double-stuffed Oreos dipped in dark chocolate with mint," says Traver.

