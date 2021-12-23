ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Australia Records Major Spike in Omicron Variant of COVID-9

By James Python
North Denver News
North Denver News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Australia on Thursday reported a major spike in coronavirus infections driven by the omicron variant, prompting the worst-hit state of New South Wales to reimpose mandatory indoor mask-wearing. New South Wales recorded 5,715 new cases, including one death – up from 3,763 posted...

northdenvernews.com

The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hundreds mistakenly told positive Covid tests were negative in Australia

A testing laboratory in Australia incorrectly sent 400 people negative Covid test results on Christmas Day, despite the fact they had actually tested positive.St Vincent’s Hospital, Sydney, sent the false results out on the evening of the 25 December via text message. They were corrected the following morning.An investigation into the mistake has since been set up by an emergency response team, the laboratory’s medical director said. The mix-up is believed to be the result of increased pressures to process a large volume of tests.Almost 10,000 coronavirus cases were recorded across Australia on Saturday amid a record breaking surge in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fauci warns some at-home tests may not detect Omicron variant as Covid cases spike across US

Dr Anthony Fauci has warned that some at-home Covid tests may not detect the new Omicron variant of the virus.“We’re getting preliminary information that not all of the diagnostic tests will be accurate with Omicron,” Dr Fauci said in an interview with the US Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.The infectious diseases expert, who serves as President Biden’s chief medical adviser, made the comment as he overviewed the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States. The vast majority of cases in the country, he said, are still of the more common Delta variant, but the new Omicron strain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
belmontonian.com

Belmont Records First Covid Death In 9 Months As Positive Cases Spike

A resident died two week ago due to the Covid-19 virus, the first Belmont victim since March, as the number of positive cases in town and across the nation are approaching all-time highs over the holiday season. The death occurred during the week of Dec. 10-17, the first fatality linked...
BELMONT, MA
Republic Monitor

Biden No Longer Endorse Strict Mitigation Against COVID-19 as Omicron Variant Continues To Spike

President Biden is Resisting Strict Mitigation Measures Over the Omicron Variant. COVID-19 is here to stay and Americans should not anticipate having their lives utterly upended once again, although Biden is still urging the people to take precautions for the safety of everybody. Furthermore, the United States has never had a nationwide lockdown compared to other countries. All governor that administrates every state in the United States made their resolution on the scope of restrictions to apply state by state. In addition, the government are suggesting everyone be fully vaccinated and get tested from time to time, using them as a justification for not requiring more stringent pandemic precautions, but there is no political support for anything tougher.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
