Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford postponed on Boxing Day due to Covid-19 cases

By Lawrence Ostlere
 4 days ago

Liverpool’s Premier League match with Leeds United and Watford’s visit to Wolves on Boxing Day have both been postponed due to Covid-19 cases among the away squads.

Both Leeds and Watford put in requests this week to call off their respective away games, which had been scheduled for 12.30pm on Sunday 26 December.

Leeds’ squad had already been decimated by injuries and illness, forcing head coach Marcelo Bielsa to name several youth players among his substitutes in their weekend defeat by Arsenal . Fresh cases of Covid-19 in the camp have further limited his options, and the club’s training ground has been closed after advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Watford still have several players in isolation following cases in the build-up to last weekend’s postponed fixture with Crystal Palace. However, their match with West Ham on 28 December is expected to go ahead.

The Premier League said its board had taken the decisions as early as possible in order to avoid situations which have arisen in recent weeks when matches have been called off with as little as two hours’ notice, like Burnley’s visit to Aston Villa , much to the ire of travelling supporters.

The league said in a statement: “The board today was able to make its decisions in advance of Boxing Day to give clarity to clubs and their supporters. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to those fans’ festive plans.

“The league is aware that the decision to postpone these two matches will disappoint supporters and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games. The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is the priority. The League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk on a match day.”

The Premier League remains adamant that fixtures will go ahead where possible. Current guidelines state that where a team can field 14 senior players including a goalkeeper, they will not be granted permission to postpone a fixture.

Some rearranged matches are likely to be rescheduled in January. The Premier League has successfully persuaded the FA to do away with replays in the third and fourth rounds of the competition to keep midweek dates free, and are working with the English Football League (EFL) in the hope of reducing the Carabao Cup semi-finals from two-legged ties to a single match.

The statement added: “The board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted Covid-19 postponement guidance introduced to clubs in light of the new Omicron variant. The board will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match. The board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club representatives may come into contact with.

“While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks, it is the clubs’ and the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution. In light of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced emergency measures. These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time.”

PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Leeds United#Boxing Day#Arsenal#Ukhsa#The Premier League#Burnley
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League hit by record 103 positive Covid tests

The Premier League has revealed a record 103 players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus in the period from December 20 to 26. That surpassed  the total a week earlier, when the English top-flight hit a new high since testing began in 2020 with 90 positive cases. So far in December, 15 Premier League games have been called off, while the three divisions below the top tier have been decimated by postponements. "The League can today confirm between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases," a Premier League statement said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man City extinguish Leicester fightback to go six points clear with thrilling Premier League victory

That Manchester City spent the final few minutes searching for a sixth goal to secure the three points – and eventually found it – just about sums this game up. This 6-3 victory was the highest-scoring Boxing Day game in the English top flight for 30 years and, hence, the most gluttonous of the Premier League era. A depleted Leicester City were first obliterated, then revived themselves, only to be obliterated all over again.You wonder whether, as with the infamous high-scoring Boxing Day of 1963, this scoreline will be shared around social media in another 58 years’ time, with everyone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
‘Ridiculous’ schedule frustrates Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers claims it is ridiculous that Leicester will return to action little more than 48 hours after their extraordinary Boxing Day defeat at Manchester CityRodgers’ injury-hit Foxes host second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday, just two days after a breathless 6-3 loss to the leaders at the Etihad Stadium.It is a daunting assignment and Rodgers, echoing the concerns of a number of top-flight managers over the Christmas programme, says the close proximity of the two games is wrong.“It’s a ridiculous schedule, we all know that,” said the Leicester boss. “Players aren’t fully recovered for 72 hours after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Leeds vs Aston Villa Premier League match postponed due to Covid-19

Leeds' game with Aston Villa on Tuesday is the latest Premier League game to be postponed. A combination of Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Leeds squad saw them request a postponement, which was granted by the Premier League. Leeds' match against Liverpool on Boxing Day had already been postponed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Neville criticises Manchester United ‘whinge-bags’ after poor first half at Newcastle

Gary Neville labelled Manchester United’s players “whinge-bags” as he slated a “shocking” first-half performance against Newcastle.The relegation-battling Magpies led 1-0 at the break at St James’ Park after Allan Saint-Maximin’s seventh-minute goal punished a Raphael Varane mistake, and the hosts might have scored more against a below-par United side, who went on to draw 1-1 after Edinson Cavani’s equaliser.It was Manchester United’s attitude that most upset their former defender Neville, with Cristiano Ronaldo one of several players who appeared to spend more time on the pitch arguing than trying to create opportunities.“They’re a bunch of whinge-bags,” pundit Neville said at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
