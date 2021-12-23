ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Eggnog: Creative ways to enjoy a taste of that holiday nog

By Cristine Struble
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many people, the holiday season is not complete without enjoying at least a few cups of eggnog or holiday nog. The creamy, rich beverage is only around for a limited time and many people cannot get enough of that sweet, delicious beverage. While many people enjoy that Southern...

foodsided.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Eggnog#Nog#Food Waste#Sugar#Food Drink#Bolthouse Farms#Instagram#Fernetbranca
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
grit.com

Recipes from Grandma’s Cookie Jar: Peanut Butter Cookies, Brown Sugar Crescents, and Soft Sour Cream Drops

A nostalgic look at cookies and the women who baked them. Back in 1806 when Noah Webster began his dictionary-writing days, he probably didn’t have a clue as to what “cooky”, or cookie, would come to be in content, shape, and size. He simply wrote that it was “a small cake made from stiff, sweet dough rolled and sliced or dropped by spoonfuls onto a large flat pan and baked.”
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient No-Bake Cheesecake

If you’re craving a rich treat, it’s hard to beat the flavor and texture of a classic New York cheesecake. With a graham cracker crust and a tangy filling, it’s truly a dessert that shines on any occasion. But what if you’re craving a luscious dessert and simply don’t have the time to put together something so elaborate? This easy 3-ingredient no-bake cheesecake recipe will truly change the way you make dessert!
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
advancedmixology.com

Peppermint Espresso Martini Recipe

This Peppermint Espresso Martini recipe is a delicious seasonal drink that will make you feel festive and give you a boost of energy. This recipe is the perfect thing to serve at your holiday party or for Christmas Eve dinner. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 1.5 cup Kahlúa Peppermint Mocha.
FOOD & DRINKS
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Babka Chocolate-Raspberry Loaf Recipe

Typically, babka is a traditional sweet bread made with a rich dough that is made for Easter Sunday in order to celebrate the Christ rising. Nowadays, chocolate-raspberry babka is one of the most popular desserts all over the world. Here is my babka chocolate-raspberry loaf recipe:. Servings 2 loaves. Ingredients:
RECIPES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Memorable recipes for Christmas breakfast or brunch

It’s that special time of the year as family and friends gather around the table to share meals and reminisce over fond memories and make new ones. For some, the tradition of Christmas morning all starts with a bountiful breakfast or a festive brunch. If you have time on the 24th to prep some of the ingredients for your Christmas morning celebration, it will definitely allow you to have more time for the fun and excitement of the day.
RECIPES
FanSided

FanSided

209K+
Followers
397K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy