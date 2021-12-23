ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Iran detainee’s husband says he wants daughter Gabriella to celebrate Christmas

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZ7pC_0dUQ9hzR00

The husband of detained mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said he is determined their daughter should celebrate Christmas despite another year apart.

Richard Ratcliffe said seven-year-old Gabriella was “properly excited” about the festive season, although it was hard for his wife that she was still unable to be with them.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual national, has been detained in Iran since her arrest in 2016 on charges of plotting to overthrow the government – allegations she has always denied.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain with his daughter, Mr Ratcliffe said he believed it was important that she was able to enjoy Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39J61Z_0dUQ9hzR00
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is spending a sixth Christmas in detention in Iran (Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe/PA) (PA Media)

“This is Christmas number six apart. Gabriella here, obviously a lot bigger now, is properly excited about Christmas. And I think actually after the year we’ve had as a family, but the country more broadly, it’s been quite important to celebrate it,” he said.

“It’s quite hard for Nazanin being away, she’s certainly been tearful these past couple of days. It’s the realisation that she’s stuck there and not able to come home, but I think it’s actually important to hold onto good times amongst journeys like ours.”

Last year, Gabriella wrote a letter to Boris Johnson, asking him to bring back her mother for Christmas.

Asked what was on her list this year, Mr Ratcliffe said: “It’s quite a long list this year. I said: ‘You obviously want Mummy home?’ And she said: ‘Yeah, but not just that though.’

“Sylvanian Families have made it on. We do quite a bit of reworking our Christmas lists. I’m sure that happens in other houses where we don’t want to fix it just yet, so we’ve got the latest version.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3z9C_0dUQ9hzR00
Richard Ratcliffe went on hunger strike earlier this year (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

He said that recording a charity single for his wife with The Christians – who reworked their hit Man Don’t Cry as Naz Don’t Cry – had helped.

“Someone came up to us when I was doing the hunger strike and said: ‘Listen, the band The Christians are interested in re-working their single and releasing it’, and were we interested? And it was lovely, sitting on the pavement and not quite thinking straight,” he said.

“We went up to Liverpool after the hunger strike and had a lovely time with them in the studio, whacking on the drums and me trying to sing in tune.

“All of these things make a huge difference with keeping spirits up, just knowing that for however long this goes on for, people have not forgotten her.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Iran#Detainee#British#Itv#Christians
BBC

Covid: Lockdown party video sickening, says grieving daughter

A grieving woman who lost her mother and brother to Covid-19 said a video showing No 10 staff laughing about a lockdown party was "sickening". Sara Woodward, from Margate, Kent, said during the time of the party her family had to limit the number of people who attended the funerals.
WORLD
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mother questions if extreme beliefs led to daughters’, ex-husband’s deaths

RENTON, Wash. — Betsy Alvarado can’t help but smile when she thinks of her daughters, 17-year-old Adriana Gil and 16-year-old Mariel Gil. “They were, they were amazing,” she says. But all she has now are photos and memories. Her daughters were found dead inside their father’s Renton Home this past weekend. His body was found alongside them. Alvarado identified him as 33-year-old Manuel Gil.
RENTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy